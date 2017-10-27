Relizen Provides Relief From Hot Flashes

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- A post-marketing poster for Relizen was presented at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Scientific Meeting on Oct. 12 in Philadelphia. The poster detailed patient satisfaction survey results from the use of Relizen to treat menopausal symptoms. Relizen is a non-hormonal, non-soy-based supplement that provides effective relief from symptoms typically associated with menopause, including hot flashes as well as fatigue, night sweats and irritability.



Presented at the meeting by Dr. Steven R. Goldstein, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at New York University School of Medicine, and former president of the North American Menopause Society, the poster supported what previously published double-blind, placebo controlled, randomized clinical trials have shown: that Relizen works as a non-hormonal therapy for the relief of menopausal symptoms.



The poster presented responses from a rolling online survey that was emailed to Relizen customers who had been using the supplement for at least three months. Data was collected for two years from 2,304 patients. The survey documented that 78 percent of women experienced a reduction in hot flash frequency and 75 percent reported a decrease in hot flash intensity. More than half reported a reduction in night sweats and night sweat intensity. Overall, 89 percent of women who participated in the survey would recommend Relizen to friends and family who are experiencing menopausal symptoms, and 88 percent plan to continue using Relizen for relief of their menopausal symptoms.



The survey was comprised of 23 questions surrounding Relizen's effectiveness, patients' background, and patient experience. Questions were either asked using a Likert scale, where participants select from the range "strongly disagree" to "strongly agree" with "yes" or "no" answer options, or with open-ended responses, which required participants to write their own answers. Results were pooled and analyzed by an independent statistician.





"I'm very impressed by the clinical data that backs Relizen and how easy it is to understand and now, with the positive response from patients, it's clear that this supplement works in a real-world setting," said Goldstein, who co-authored the scientific abstract. "The commitment that JDS Therapeutics has put behind sharing this data directly with doctors and providing Relizen as an option for their patients who suffer with hot flashes is commendable."



Designed in Sweden, Relizen is a patented nutritional supplement containing more than 180 nutrients derived from a unique, proprietary blend of purified flower pollen extract. In all clinical studies of 300 women or more, Relizen has been shown to significantly improve quality of sleep, diminish fatigue and irritability, and reduce night sweats and hot flash frequency and intensity when compared to baseline. In these studies, Relizen has not been linked to any adverse reactions or side effects different than those associated with a sugar pill.



Goldstein is one of thousands of American OB-GYNs currently recommending Relizen to patients since the product became available in the United States just a few years ago. Relizen is available exclusively in the United States through JDS Therapeutics. A three-month supply of Relizen is recommended for achieving best results and a prescription is not required. Learn more at: .



