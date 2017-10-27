Pushing boundaries ... Third round of the 3D Pioneers Challenge has started!

Rapid.Tech + FabCon 3.D



5th -7th June 2018



Messe Erfurt



Let's go for the third round: After the success of the last two years Messe Erfurt organizes again the international Design competition for 3D printing 3D Pioneers Challenge in cooperation with the office for design and consulting d.sign21. Further cooperation partners are associations and famous companies of the international 3D Printing and design sector.



3D Printing supports a range of new technologies and visions. Combining several different manufacturing methods creates innovation. Simone and Christoph Völcker (d.sign21) define the visions of the competition: "We are standing at the edge of a new digital era of speed, fusion of human and environment, Industrial Internet Consortium and smart factories up to artificial intelligence. The opportunities seem to be unlimited - already today in our everyday life robotic is as imaginable as fashion that reacts towards its environment. Additive manufacturing technologies give the chance to go forward future and help visions to take shape."



Unique in ist structure the 3D Pioneers Challenge 2018 covers again a range of verticals and is aimed at designers who are breaking new ground in the field of 3D printing, taking into account the complete valueadded system of additive technologies and who understand the key trends in the industry. It is open for submissions in the following verticals: Design, Digital, Architecture, Material, FashionTech, MedTech and Mobility.



Thanks to the Ministry of Economics, Science and Digital Society Thüringen the 3D Pioneers Challenge has a total of EUR 15.000 of prize money to award across the verticals. Furthermore the participants may look forward to additional prizes such as the 3D printer "MakerBot Replicator Mini+" or online abonnements of the magazine designreport.



The Challenge seeks to uncover specialists from around the world who are thinking outside the box and - pushing boundaries!





The international, high-class jury decides upon the quality of the submissions. The entries of the finalists will be presented in a special exhibition in the course of Rapid.Tech + FabCon 3.D, 5 - 7 June 2017 in Erfurt. The award ceremony will take place at the gala-event of Rapid.Tech + FabCon 3.D, too.



Further Information regarding the application you may find now on www.3dpc.io .



Submission deadline is the 15 March 2018.



The Jury of the "3D Pioneers Challenge 2018"



Diana Drewes, Haute Innovation; Sven Eberwein, Tesla Design Team; Barbara Friedrich, Design Consulting &Publishing; Eyal Gever, Artist; Sebastian Herkner, Studio Sebastian Herkner; Julia Körner, JK Design GmbH; Achim Menges, ICD Stuttgart; Silvia Olp, aed e.V.; Dirk Simon, BASF 3D Print Solutions - B3DPS; Joachim Stumpp, raumPROBE; Andreas Velten, Institute for Anaplastology Christoph Völcker, VOXELWORLD; Wolf Udo Wagner, Studio Wagner:Design, Deutscher Designer Club DDC; Anouk Wipprecht, FashionTech Designer



Partners of the "3D Pioneers Challenge 2018"



Freistaat Thüringen Ministry of Economics, Science and Digital Society Thüringen; 3D Hubs; 3Druck.com; 3D Printing Business Directory; aed e.V., aed Society for Advancement of Architecture, Engineering, Design; ALL3DP; Avedition;



BASF New Business GmbH; Botspot; Canto; DDC Deutscher Designer Club; Designreport; Designspotter; Fabb-it; FIT AG; haute innovation; MakerBot; raumPROBE; Stratasys; Verband 3DDruck e.V.



Über d.sign21



d.sign21 is a design and consultancy company with a wealth of experience in developing and organising design challenges. Its expertise in design, additive technologies and the global network suports the 3D Pioneers Challenge.



www.d-sign21.de



Über Rapid.Tech + FabCon 3.D



Rapid.Tech + FabCon 3.D is one of Europe's most important events in the field of Additive Manufacturing. It has been providing information about the status and development of Rapid Prototyping, the direct production of end products by using Additive Manufacturing as well as the way into series production. With more than 100 user-oriented lectures in the specialist conference and the 3D Printing Conference as well as more than 200 exhibitors on the show floor Rapid.Tech + FabCon 3.D is a high-class industry get-together which is unique in this form. For the 15th anniversary from 5 to 7 June 2018 more than 5,000 international trade visitors and conference participants are expected in Erfurt.



www.rapidtech-fabcon.de





