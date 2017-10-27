Zebra Holdings and Investments S.a.r.l. Acquires Shares of Filo Mining Corp.

(firmenpresse) - LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- Zebra Holdings and Investments S.a.r.l. ("Zebra"), a company controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that it had acquired 4,000,000 common shares of Filo Mining Corp. ("Filo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: FIL)(NASDAQ OMX: FIL) for Cdn$ 2.44 per common share representing approximately 6.43% of the Company's then issued and outstanding share capital. The common shares were acquired by private agreement through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 25, 2017 for a total consideration of Cdn$9,760,000.00.



As a result of this acquisition, Zebra now holds a total of 11,774,635 common shares or approximately 18.92% whereas Lorito Holdings S.a.r.l.'s ("Lorito"), a company controlled by the same trust, holdings remained unchanged at 5,700,000 common shares representing approximately 9.16% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital. Collectively, Zebra and Lorito now hold a total of 17,474,635 common shares representing approximately 28.08% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital.



Lorito and Zebra are joint actors with respect to their common shares of Filo which were acquired for investment purposes. Each of Lorito and Zebra may from time to time increase or decrease their investments in the common shares of Filo depending upon the business and prospects of Filo and depending upon future market conditions.



