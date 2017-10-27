Business News

Ahold Delhaize announces departure of Hanneke Faber as Chief eCommerce and Innovation officer

ID: 565634

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Zaandam, October 27, 2017 - Ahold Delhaize announces today that Hanneke Faber,

Chief eCommerce and Innovation Officer, has decided to leave the company at the

end of December to pursue another career opportunity. A search for her successor

is underway.



Dick Boer, CEO Ahold Delhaize: "I want to thank Hanneke for her valuable

contribution to Ahold Delhaize and her energy and inspiration in defining and

executing our digital and omni-channel growth strategy since 2013. She leaves us

well on track to deliver close to ?3 billion of online consumer sales in 2017,

and nearly ?5 billion by 2020. While I am sorry to see her leave, I wish her all

the best in her future career as well as her personal life."



"In the past years we have made good progress in making the local customer

experience seamless anywhere, anytime across our brands by combining thriving

networks of brick-and-mortar stores and strong online businesses."



Our eCommerce operations in the Netherlands and Belgium as well as in the United

States have increasingly become an integral part of the business. Reflecting

this, since February 2017, the Brand President of Peapod is reporting to Ahold

USA Chief Operating Officer Kevin Holt. As of January 1, 2018, the Brand

President of bol.com will report to Wouter Kolk in his capacity as Chief

Operating Officer Netherlands and Belgium. This will allow Ahold Delhaize to

further leverage the successes and best practices of both bol.com, the number

one online retail platform in the Netherlands and Belgium, and ah.nl, the number

one online food retailer.



Hanneke's successor will take on a new role of Chief Digital Officer and will be

responsible to drive digital transformation and innovation, including loyalty

data analytics and personalization, key elements of the Better Together

strategy. Also we will continue to coordinate best practice sharing in



eCommerce across the brands to benefit from our global scale.





171027_Ahold Delhaize Hanneke Faber:

http://hugin.info/130711/R/2145356/822381.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ahold Delhaize via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Ahold Delhaize