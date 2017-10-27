Business News

Kitron: Mandatory notification of trade

Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II has on 27 October 2017 transferred
1,046,596 shares in Kitron ASA to Athanase Industrial Partners II AB at a price
of NOK 7.595 per share. Following completion of this transaction, Athanase
Industrial Partners Fund II owns 5,149,985 shares in Kitron ASA, equalling
2.92% of the outstanding shares, and Athanase Industrial Partners II AB owns
3,659,715 shares in Kitron ASA, equalling 2.08% of the outstanding shares. The
aggregate shareholding of Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II and Athanase
Industrial Partners II AB remains at 8,809,700 shares in Kitron ASA, equalling
5% of the outstanding shares. The calculation is based on 176,192,611
outstanding shares in Kitron ASA.

Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II and Athanase Industrial Partners II AB are
funds managed by Athanase Industrial Partners Ltd. Stefan Charette is member of
the board of directors of Kitron ASA and is controlling shareholder of Athanase
Industrial Partners Ltd.

This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities
Trading Act.



