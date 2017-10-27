Business News

Kitron: Mandatory notification of trade

ID: 565635

Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II has on 27 October 2017 transferred

1,046,596 shares in Kitron ASA to Athanase Industrial Partners II AB at a price

of NOK 7.595 per share. Following completion of this transaction, Athanase

Industrial Partners Fund II owns 5,149,985 shares in Kitron ASA, equalling

2.92% of the outstanding shares, and Athanase Industrial Partners II AB owns

3,659,715 shares in Kitron ASA, equalling 2.08% of the outstanding shares. The

aggregate shareholding of Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II and Athanase

Industrial Partners II AB remains at 8,809,700 shares in Kitron ASA, equalling

5% of the outstanding shares. The calculation is based on 176,192,611

outstanding shares in Kitron ASA.



Athanase Industrial Partners Fund II and Athanase Industrial Partners II AB are

funds managed by Athanase Industrial Partners Ltd. Stefan Charette is member of

the board of directors of Kitron ASA and is controlling shareholder of Athanase

Industrial Partners Ltd.



This disclosure is made pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities

Trading Act.







Source: Kitron ASA via GlobeNewswire











