MEDIA ADVISORY: Members of Parliament to Express Concern for Canadian Freedoms

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- On Tuesday, October 31, 2017, MPs David Anderson, Mark Warawa, Harold Albrecht, Bev Shipley, former MPs Reed Elley and Stephen Woodworth, Christian Heritage Party Leader Rod Taylor, and others will make themselves available to the media to comment on recent restrictions of basic Canadian freedoms.

A Parliamentary Forum on "Canadian Freedoms: Growing Threats?" will be held Monday, October 30, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., at Room 430, Wellington Building (197 Sparks Street), Ottawa. Public Admission.





Tristan McLaughlin
Office of David Anderson
MP for Cypress Hills-Grasslands
613-995-1616




david-l-anderson, member-of-parliament, cypress-hills, grasslands-and-the-democracy-defence-initiative,

David L. Anderson, Member of Parliament, Cypress Hills-Grasslands and The Democracy Defence Initiati

