4FastPlumber Releases Safety Announcement Regarding Potential Sewer System Concerns And Hazards

(firmenpresse) - 4FastPlumber recently made a public service announcement regarding issues pertaining to residential sewer systems. The company stated that the sewer system is possibly the most important part of a homes plumbing. 4FastPlumber went on to state that problems with the sewer line should be fixed immediately, for the comfort and safety of all occupants in the home.



4FastPlumber continued its announcement by describing some of the harmful effects of sewer line problems. 4FastPlumber stated that one potential effect is the inconvenience of having toilets that do not flush and drains that do not allow water to pass through. 4FastPlumber stated that these issues prevent homeowners from going about their daily routines in the home. 4FastPlumber warned that these issues can pose a serious health hazard to a homes occupants, as standing sewer water can be a breeding ground for mold and bacteria, especially if it has seeped into flooring, under sinks, or been left unattended in a basement. Thorough cleaning, sanitizing, and if possible, bleaching is required to remove and destroy harmful sewage, mold, and bacteria.



4FastPlumber went on to describe some of the causes of sewer line backups. The company stated that one of the primary causes of sewer line backups is invasive tree roots. Sewer lines run underground, and tree roots can actually grow into the path of the sewer line, causing the line to bend, break, or become backed up from accumulation of roots. Repair and replacement of the broken/clogged line is imperative to resume functionality, reduce safety hazards, and restore lawn aesthetics.



4FastPlumber stated that another common cause of broken sewer lines is rodents and other underground creatures. According to 4FastPlumber, these critters can burrow into the sewer line itself, causing serious disruption. 4FastPlumber stated that, because rodents reproduce quickly, it can be difficult to get rid of all of them at once, and professionals should be called in to handle the situation correctly. Further company information can be seen at https://plus.google.com/106545938005704851653





4FastPlumber closed its announcement by providing some company information. 4FastPlumber stated that it has been based in the Arlington area for several years, and has extensive experience providing plumbing and gas fitting services to Arlington residents. The company stated that it employs licensed and insured master plumbers and gas fitters, who prioritize safety, quality, efficiency, and customer service. Reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/4+Fast+Plumber+Arlington/(at)38.866375,-77.1144587,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x585dfdf5a2931f69!8m2!3d38.866375!4d-77.11227?hl=en



4FastPlumber went on to state that it operates twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, in the interest of customer convenience. The company concluded by stating that it is a family-owned business and always provides service with honesty and integrity. They can be followed at http://citybuzzlocal.com/virginia/arlington/plumber/4-fast-plumber-arlington-7525



