Compuware Announces Day One Support for IBM IMS V15.1

Integration Across the Compuware Product Line Helps Joint Customers Quickly

Capitalize on New Advances



DETROIT, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compuware Corporation, the world's

leading mainframe-dedicated software company, is pleased to announce Day One

support for IBM IMS V15.1 transactional database on IBM Z. Compuware's support

extends across its product line, including Abend-AID, File-AID, Strobe, Xpediter

and COPE, the company's IMS virtualization solution, as well as Topaz Workbench.

Day One interoperability will help shared customers quickly realize the benefits

of IBM's latest IMS enhancements, while increasing efficiencies and reducing

costs through virtualization.



"IBM's IMS solution is already the most trusted name in transactional databases

for mainframes. IMS V15.1 builds upon that trust through unmatched encryption

and processing capabilities, combined with more dynamic development,

scalability, and API openness," said Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley. "This aligns

with our quest to help Compuware customers harness the virtues of the mainframe

to achieve greater productivity and competitive advantage in the digital

economy."



IBM IMS is a hierarchical database and transaction processing subsystem for IBM

Z mainframes, including the newest incarnation, the z14. The new IBM IMS V15.1

will allow users to fully leverage the z14's security and throughput

enhancements, while also offering greater developer flexibility and platform

connectivity within diverse infrastructures. Compuware's support extends across

its developer, operations and test data management solutions and includes COPE,

which enables new development images of IMS to be available practically on

demand. This significantly reduces delays and costs associated with creating

completely new IMS subsystems for critical initiatives.



Compuware Corporation



Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy

by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by

delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals

with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform

operations. Learn more at compuware.com.



