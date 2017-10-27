Compuware Announces Day One Support for IBM IMS V15.1

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Integration Across the Compuware Product Line Helps Joint Customers Quickly
Capitalize on New Advances
DETROIT, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compuware Corporation, the world's
leading mainframe-dedicated software company, is pleased to announce Day One
support for IBM IMS V15.1 transactional database on IBM Z. Compuware's support
extends across its product line, including Abend-AID, File-AID, Strobe, Xpediter
and COPE, the company's IMS virtualization solution, as well as Topaz Workbench.
Day One interoperability will help shared customers quickly realize the benefits
of IBM's latest IMS enhancements, while increasing efficiencies and reducing
costs through virtualization.
"IBM's IMS solution is already the most trusted name in transactional databases
for mainframes. IMS V15.1 builds upon that trust through unmatched encryption
and processing capabilities, combined with more dynamic development,
scalability, and API openness," said Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley. "This aligns
with our quest to help Compuware customers harness the virtues of the mainframe
to achieve greater productivity and competitive advantage in the digital
economy."
IBM IMS is a hierarchical database and transaction processing subsystem for IBM
Z mainframes, including the newest incarnation, the z14. The new IBM IMS V15.1
will allow users to fully leverage the z14's security and throughput
enhancements, while also offering greater developer flexibility and platform
connectivity within diverse infrastructures. Compuware's support extends across
its developer, operations and test data management solutions and includes COPE,
which enables new development images of IMS to be available practically on
demand. This significantly reduces delays and costs associated with creating
completely new IMS subsystems for critical initiatives.
