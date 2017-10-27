Business News

UPDATE -- CapsoVision, Inc. Announces CE Mark for the Use of CapsoCam Plus Capsule Endoscopy System in Patients Ages 2 and Above*

ID: 565658

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Award-winning technology provides 360º imaging, eliminates need for receiver

equipment during examination



SARATOGA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Silicon Valley-based

CapsoVision, Inc. announced CE Mark approval for their CapsoCam Plus(®) System

in patients ages 2 and above*. It is the only wire-free capsule endoscopy system

on the market that provides a full 360° panoramic lateral image of the small

bowel mucosa.



"Gastroenterologists and patients have told us that CapsoCam Plus provided them

with comfort and convenience compared to other capsule endoscopy systems,"

CapsoVision President Johnny Wang said. "Since CapsoCam Plus does not require

patients to wear a data recorder like with ordinary capsule endoscopes, these

benefits are more pronounced for use with younger patients and their

caregivers."



The incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) in pediatric patients

worldwide is on the rise, particularly in Europe. According to a recent report

commissioned by United European Gastroenterology (UEG), childhood onset of IBD

now accounts for 20-30% of all IBD cases.(1) Capsule endoscopy is one of the

tools that pediatric gastroenterologists use to identify abnormalities of the

small bowel that may lead to an IBD diagnosis.



Dr. Salvatore Oliva, pediatric gastroenterologist at the Sapienza University of

Rome, Italy, will discuss the use of CapsoCam Plus in patients ages 2 and above

at the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) in Barcelona on October

31, 2017 at the CapsoVision exhibit booth and at a Panel Presentation in the

evening. More information can be found at CapsoVision.com/events.



* Approved for usage outside of the United States only



About CapsoVision, Inc.



CapsoVision, Inc. is a medical device innovator located in Silicon Valley. A

company with out-of-the-box thinking and enviable human capital, CapsoVision



strives to empower physicians and patients with innovative technologies that

will provide superior clinical outcomes and improve quality of life. CapsoVision

is currently working in 70+ countries through strong distribution partners.



The innovations embedded in the CapsoCam Plus system are seen to enhance

physician experience in observing and diagnosing small bowel abnormalities while

providing unparalleled comfort, convenience, and freedom to patients. CapsoCam's

cutting-edge 360° panoramic lateral view and wire-free technology are setting

new standards in capsule endoscopy. For more information, visit CapsoVision.com.



Media Contact

Kristin Schaeffer

814-360-0660

Email: Kristin(at)klunkmillan.com



(1)Paediatric Digestive Health Across Europe: Early Nutrition, Liver Disease and

Inflammatory Bowel Disease. United European Gastroenterology (UEG) EU Affairs.

May

2016. https://www.ueg.eu/epaper/UEG_Paediatric_Digestive_Health_Report/index.htm

l













This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: CapsoVision Inc. via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from CapsoVision Inc.