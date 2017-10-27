Business News

uniQure Announces Closing of its Public Offering

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

-- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing

transformative therapies for patients with severe unmet medical needs, such as

hemophilia B, Huntington's disease and congestive heart failure, today announced

the closing of its underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 of its ordinary

shares at a public offering price of $18.25 per share. The gross proceeds to

uniQure from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and

commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by uniQure, were

approximately $91,250,000. All ordinary shares sold in the offering were sold by

uniQure. In addition, uniQure has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to

purchase up to 750,000 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price,

less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Leerink Partners and Evercore ISI acted as the joint book-running managers for

the offering. Chardan acted as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as

co-manager for the offering.



The securities described above were offered by uniQure pursuant to its shelf

registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-216701) filed with the

Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 15, 2017, as amended on May

15, 2017 and declared effective by the SEC on May 26, 2017. A final prospectus

supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed

with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov.

Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus

relating to the offering may be obtained from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention:

Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by



telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6132 or by email at Syndicate(at)Leerink.com; and

Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street,

36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email

at ecm.prospectus(at)evercore.com.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these

securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation

or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the

securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.



About uniQure



uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with

potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated gene

therapy technology platform to advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered

gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and

cardiovascular diseases.



uniQure Contacts



For Investors:



Maria Cantor

Direct : +339-970-7536

Mobile: 617-680-9452

m.cantor(at)uniQure.com



Eva M. Mulder

Direct: +31 20 240 6103

Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 70

e.mulder(at)uniQure.com



For Media:



Tom Malone

Direct: 339-970-7758

Mobile: 339-223-8541

t.malone(at)uniqure.com









