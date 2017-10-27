(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Computer Corporation
(NASDAQ:CCUR) reported today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) a preliminary proxy statement in connection with the
Asset Purchase Agreement executed on October 13, 2017 and announced on October
16, 2017, between Concurrent, as seller, and Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM), as
purchaser. The Asset Purchase Agreement contemplates the sale and transfer of
all of Concurrent's assets and certain liabilities related to Concurrent's
"content delivery and storage" business to Vecima for a purchase price of $29
million (subject to an adjustment for net working capital). At closing,
Concurrent's assets are expected to consist primarily of $67 million in working
capital and Concurrent's remaining net operating loss carryforwards under
federal, state, and foreign tax laws.
The Asset Purchase Agreement has been unanimously approved by Concurrent's Board
of Directors. As previously reported by Concurrent, the Board of Directors has
formed an Investment Committee comprised of directors Wayne Barr, Robert Pons,
and Steven Singer to evaluate options to maximize the value of Concurrent's
remaining assets, including the proceeds of the proposed Vecima transaction.
Certain stockholders of Concurrent, including all of the directors and officers
of Concurrent that are stockholders (but solely in their capacity as
stockholders) and JDS1, LLC, Concurrent's largest stockholder, have entered into
a Voting Agreement (on a several and not joint and several basis, and not with
each other) with Vecima regarding Asset Purchase Agreement. So long as the
Voting Agreement has not been terminated in accordance with its terms, the
Voting Agreement requires the stockholder signatories thereto to vote in favor
of Concurrent's consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Asset
Purchase Agreement and against any action or proposal in favor of an alternative
acquisition proposal. As of October 13, 2017, the signatories to the Voting
Agreement held, in the aggregate, approximately 17% of Concurrent's issued and
outstanding common stock. As of October 24, 2017, that amount had increased to
approximately 20.5% of Concurrent's issued and outstanding common stock.
Investors and security holders may obtain a copy of the Voting Agreement, which
is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to the Schedule 13D filed by Vecima on October
23, 2017, from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Concurrent's website at
http://www.concurrent.com/about/investors/sec-filings/.
Dividend Policy
The Board of Directors has determined that Concurrent will make the regularly
scheduled quarterly dividend payment of $0.12 per share of common stock on
December 28, 2017 to stockholders of record as of December 14, 2017. In
addition, the Board of Directors has determined to suspend future dividends
after the December 28, 2017 dividend. The Board of Directors' determined to
suspend Concurrent's quarterly dividend following the payment of the December
28, 2017 dividend to preserve Concurrent's liquidity while the Investment
Committee considers potential acquisition targets and alternative uses of
Concurrent's remaining assets, including the proceeds of the Vecima transaction.
The Board of Directors will continue to regularly assess Concurrent's
allocation of capital and evaluate whether and when to reinstate the quarterly
dividend.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication constitute forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as
"anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "see," "continue,"
"could," "can," "may," "will," "likely," "depend," "should," "would," "plan,"
"predict," "target," and similar expressions, and may include references to
assumptions and relate to Concurrent's future prospects, developments and
business strategies. Except for the historical information contained herein, the
matters discussed in this communication are forward-looking statements that
involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Concurrent's actual results to be
materially different from such forward-looking statements and could materially
adversely affect its business, financial condition, operating results and cash
flows. These risks and uncertainties include the occurrence of any event, change
or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Asset
Purchase Agreement; the failure to obtain the approval of Concurrent's
stockholders or required third party consents or the failure to satisfy any of
the other closing conditions to the Asset Purchase Agreement; potential
disruption of management's attention from Concurrent's ongoing business
operations due to the transaction; the effect of the announcement of the Asset
Purchase Agreement on the ability of Concurrent to retain and hire key personnel
and maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it
does business, or on its operating results and business generally; general
business conditions; changes in overall economic conditions that impact consumer
spending; the impact of competition; and other factors which are often beyond
the control of Concurrent, as well other risks listed in the preliminary proxy
statement filed on October 27, 2017 or Concurrent's Form 10-K filed September
20, 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and risks and uncertainties
not presently known to Concurrent or that Concurrent currently deems immaterial.
Concurrent wishes to caution you that you should not place undue reliance on
such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they
were made. Concurrent does not undertake any obligation to update forward-
looking statements, except as required by law.
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction with Vecima, Concurrent filed a
preliminary proxy statement with the SEC on October 27, 2017. A definitive
proxy statement containing information about the proposed transaction with
Vecima will be filed with the SEC and mailed to each Concurrent stockholder
entitled to vote at the special meeting called for the purpose of, among other
things, approving the proposed transaction with Vecima. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING
DECISION, CONCURRENT'S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY
STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS
FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED
BY REFERENCE THEREIN BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE
PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and
security holders may obtain a free copy of the preliminary proxy statement and
other documents that Concurrent files with the SEC (when available) from the
SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Concurrent's website at
http://www.concurrent.com/about/investors/sec-filings/. In addition, the
preliminary proxy statement and other documents filed by Concurrent with the SEC
(when available) may be obtained from Concurrent free of charge by directing a
written request to Corporate Secretary, Concurrent Computer Corporation, 4375
River Green Parkway, Suite 100, Duluth, Georgia 30096. Phone: (678) 258-4000.
Derek Elder, director and Chief Executive Officer, Warren Sutherland, Chief
Financial Officer, and certain other directors and officers of Concurrent, are
or may be deemed participants in Concurrent's solicitation. Other than Mr.
Elder, none of such participants owns in excess of 1% of Concurrent's common
stock. Mr. Elder may be deemed to own approximately 2.3% of Concurrent's common
stock. Additional information regarding such participants, including their
direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in
the preliminary proxy statement and will be included in the definitive proxy
statement and other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC in connection
with the transaction. Information relating to the foregoing can also be found in
Concurrent's definitive proxy statement for its 2017 Annual Meeting of
Stockholders (the "2017 Proxy Statement"), which was filed with the SEC on
October 2, 2017. To the extent that holdings of Concurrent's securities have
changed, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in
Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. The foregoing documents may be obtained
free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Concurrent's website
at http://www.concurrent.com/about/investors/sec-filings/.
Media Relations:
Sandra Dover
(678) 258-4112
Sandra.dover(at)concurrent.com
Investor Relations:
EVC Group, Inc.
Todd Kehrli
310-625-4462
tkehrli(at)evcgroup.com
Doug Sherk
415-652-9100
dsherk(at)evcgroup.com
