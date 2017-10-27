Business News

Concurrent Files Preliminary Proxy Statement for Proposed Sale of Content Delivery & Storage Business to Vecima Networks

ID: 565660

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Board of Directors Announces Suspension of Dividends After Current Fiscal

Quarter



ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Computer Corporation

(NASDAQ:CCUR) reported today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and

Exchange Commission (SEC) a preliminary proxy statement in connection with the

Asset Purchase Agreement executed on October 13, 2017 and announced on October

16, 2017, between Concurrent, as seller, and Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM), as

purchaser. The Asset Purchase Agreement contemplates the sale and transfer of

all of Concurrent's assets and certain liabilities related to Concurrent's

"content delivery and storage" business to Vecima for a purchase price of $29

million (subject to an adjustment for net working capital). At closing,

Concurrent's assets are expected to consist primarily of $67 million in working

capital and Concurrent's remaining net operating loss carryforwards under

federal, state, and foreign tax laws.



The Asset Purchase Agreement has been unanimously approved by Concurrent's Board

of Directors. As previously reported by Concurrent, the Board of Directors has

formed an Investment Committee comprised of directors Wayne Barr, Robert Pons,

and Steven Singer to evaluate options to maximize the value of Concurrent's

remaining assets, including the proceeds of the proposed Vecima transaction.



Certain stockholders of Concurrent, including all of the directors and officers

of Concurrent that are stockholders (but solely in their capacity as

stockholders) and JDS1, LLC, Concurrent's largest stockholder, have entered into

a Voting Agreement (on a several and not joint and several basis, and not with

each other) with Vecima regarding Asset Purchase Agreement. So long as the

Voting Agreement has not been terminated in accordance with its terms, the



Voting Agreement requires the stockholder signatories thereto to vote in favor

of Concurrent's consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Asset

Purchase Agreement and against any action or proposal in favor of an alternative

acquisition proposal. As of October 13, 2017, the signatories to the Voting

Agreement held, in the aggregate, approximately 17% of Concurrent's issued and

outstanding common stock. As of October 24, 2017, that amount had increased to

approximately 20.5% of Concurrent's issued and outstanding common stock.

Investors and security holders may obtain a copy of the Voting Agreement, which

is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to the Schedule 13D filed by Vecima on October

23, 2017, from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Concurrent's website at

http://www.concurrent.com/about/investors/sec-filings/.



Dividend Policy



The Board of Directors has determined that Concurrent will make the regularly

scheduled quarterly dividend payment of $0.12 per share of common stock on

December 28, 2017 to stockholders of record as of December 14, 2017. In

addition, the Board of Directors has determined to suspend future dividends

after the December 28, 2017 dividend. The Board of Directors' determined to

suspend Concurrent's quarterly dividend following the payment of the December

28, 2017 dividend to preserve Concurrent's liquidity while the Investment

Committee considers potential acquisition targets and alternative uses of

Concurrent's remaining assets, including the proceeds of the Vecima transaction.

The Board of Directors will continue to regularly assess Concurrent's

allocation of capital and evaluate whether and when to reinstate the quarterly

dividend.



Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements in this communication constitute forward-looking statements

within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as

"anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "see," "continue,"

"could," "can," "may," "will," "likely," "depend," "should," "would," "plan,"

"predict," "target," and similar expressions, and may include references to

assumptions and relate to Concurrent's future prospects, developments and

business strategies. Except for the historical information contained herein, the

matters discussed in this communication are forward-looking statements that

involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Concurrent's actual results to be

materially different from such forward-looking statements and could materially

adversely affect its business, financial condition, operating results and cash

flows. These risks and uncertainties include the occurrence of any event, change

or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Asset

Purchase Agreement; the failure to obtain the approval of Concurrent's

stockholders or required third party consents or the failure to satisfy any of

the other closing conditions to the Asset Purchase Agreement; potential

disruption of management's attention from Concurrent's ongoing business

operations due to the transaction; the effect of the announcement of the Asset

Purchase Agreement on the ability of Concurrent to retain and hire key personnel

and maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it

does business, or on its operating results and business generally; general

business conditions; changes in overall economic conditions that impact consumer

spending; the impact of competition; and other factors which are often beyond

the control of Concurrent, as well other risks listed in the preliminary proxy

statement filed on October 27, 2017 or Concurrent's Form 10-K filed September

20, 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and risks and uncertainties

not presently known to Concurrent or that Concurrent currently deems immaterial.

Concurrent wishes to caution you that you should not place undue reliance on

such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they

were made. Concurrent does not undertake any obligation to update forward-

looking statements, except as required by law.



Important Additional Information and Where to Find It



In connection with the proposed transaction with Vecima, Concurrent filed a

preliminary proxy statement with the SEC on October 27, 2017. A definitive

proxy statement containing information about the proposed transaction with

Vecima will be filed with the SEC and mailed to each Concurrent stockholder

entitled to vote at the special meeting called for the purpose of, among other

things, approving the proposed transaction with Vecima. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING

DECISION, CONCURRENT'S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY

STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS

FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED

BY REFERENCE THEREIN BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE

PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and

security holders may obtain a free copy of the preliminary proxy statement and

other documents that Concurrent files with the SEC (when available) from the

SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Concurrent's website at

http://www.concurrent.com/about/investors/sec-filings/. In addition, the

preliminary proxy statement and other documents filed by Concurrent with the SEC

(when available) may be obtained from Concurrent free of charge by directing a

written request to Corporate Secretary, Concurrent Computer Corporation, 4375

River Green Parkway, Suite 100, Duluth, Georgia 30096. Phone: (678) 258-4000.



Derek Elder, director and Chief Executive Officer, Warren Sutherland, Chief

Financial Officer, and certain other directors and officers of Concurrent, are

or may be deemed participants in Concurrent's solicitation. Other than Mr.

Elder, none of such participants owns in excess of 1% of Concurrent's common

stock. Mr. Elder may be deemed to own approximately 2.3% of Concurrent's common

stock. Additional information regarding such participants, including their

direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in

the preliminary proxy statement and will be included in the definitive proxy

statement and other relevant documents to be filed with the SEC in connection

with the transaction. Information relating to the foregoing can also be found in

Concurrent's definitive proxy statement for its 2017 Annual Meeting of

Stockholders (the "2017 Proxy Statement"), which was filed with the SEC on

October 2, 2017. To the extent that holdings of Concurrent's securities have

changed, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in

Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. The foregoing documents may be obtained

free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Concurrent's website

at http://www.concurrent.com/about/investors/sec-filings/.



Media Relations:



Sandra Dover

(678) 258-4112

Sandra.dover(at)concurrent.com



Investor Relations:



EVC Group, Inc.



Todd Kehrli

310-625-4462

tkehrli(at)evcgroup.com



Doug Sherk

415-652-9100

dsherk(at)evcgroup.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Concurrent Computer Corporation via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Concurrent Computer Corporation