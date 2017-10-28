Education & Training

Chicago Based Wright Foundation Leaders Win Nautilus Silver Medal for New Book

(firmenpresse) - Dr. Bob Wright (CEO of the Wright Foundation and Co-founder and Professor of Transformational Leadership for the Wright Graduate University) and Dr. Judith Wright (President of the Wright Foundation and Co-founder, Chief Academic Officer, and Professor of Transformational Coaching for the Wright Graduate University) have received the coveted Nautilus Silver Medal book award in the category of Relationships and Communication. The award recipients are chosen during a three-tier review process by a panel of editors, professors, writers, and publishers. Previous recipients included authors and thinkers like the Dalai Lama, Deepak Chopra, Thich Nhat Hanh, and Desmund Tutu. The Wrights other best-selling book Transformed! The Science of Spectacular Living was a 2013 recipient in the category of Personal Growth and Self-Help.



"The Heart of the Fight: A Couples Guide to 15 Common Fights, What They Really Mean & How They Can Bring You Closer" covers topics like emotional intelligence, relationship myths, and the Rules of Engagement. The book gives couples a map to engaging in conflict with each other in ways that are productive, rather than destructive. The Wrights have been featured on radio and television stations from around the U.S. to discuss their book.



The Wright Foundation for the Realization of Human Potential provides life and [career coaching in Chicago](http://wrightfoundation.org/career-coaching) and is focused on using cutting-edge social and [emotional intelligence training](http://wrightfoundation.org/course-list/) to activate leaders. In addition to its team of expert [life coaches in Chicago](http://wrightfoundation.org/life-coaching) as well as Chicago career coaches, the Wright Foundation includes the Wright Graduate University for the Realization of Human Potential, an accredited graduate university based in Wisconsin that offers M.A. and Ed.D. degrees in Transformational Leadership and Coaching as well as graduate certificates in Social Intelligence, Emotional Intelligence, Transformational Leadership, and Transformational Coaching.





