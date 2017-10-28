Business News

Novartis PARADIGMS data show children and adolescents with MS had an 82% lower relapse rate with Gilenya® vs. interferon beta-1a

Novartis PARADIGMS data show children and adolescents with MS had an 82% lower

relapse rate with Gilenya® vs. interferon beta-1a

* PARADIGMS data also show patients treated with Gilenya had significantly

fewer new brain lesions vs. those on interferon beta-1a



* Currently there are no specifically approved disease modifying therapies for

children and adolescents with MS, a population at high risk of long-term

disability



* MS is a highly debilitating disease which touches every aspect of young

patients' daily lives, from school performance to family relations and

friendships



The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:





Basel, October 28, 2017 - Novartis today announced full results from the

positive Phase III PARADIGMS study, investigating the safety and efficacy of

Gilenya(®) (fingolimod) vs. interferon beta-1a, in children and adolescents

(ages 10 to 17) with multiple sclerosis (MS). Treatment with oral Gilenya

resulted in an 82% reduction in the rate of relapses (annualized relapse rate)

over a period of up to two years, compared to interferon beta-1a intramuscular

injections (p <0.001)[1]. PARADIGMS is the first ever controlled, randomized

trial specifically designed for pediatric MS. The results have been presented at

the 7(th) Joint European and Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in

Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS) meeting on October 28, 2017 in Paris,

France.



"Pediatric MS patients experience more frequent relapses and are more likely to

accumulate physical disability at an earlier age than patients diagnosed as

adults," said Dr. Tanuja Chitnis, Principle Investigator for PARADIGMS and



Director of the Partners Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center, Massachusetts

General Hospital, Boston, US, and Scientist, Ann Romney Center, Brigham and

Women's Hospital, Boston, US. "Yet, current therapies are limited to drugs that

have not been tested in a controlled manner in this age group. PARADIGMS was

uniquely designed for this patient population. Its results signify an important

step towards a potential new treatment that could improve the lives of these

young patients."



Additional data from the study demonstrated:

* A significant reduction in the number of new / newly enlarging T2 and Gd-T1

lesions in the brain of Gilenya treated patients compared to those treated

with interferon beta-1a, as measured by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)[1].

The number and volume of lesions are associated with increased relapses and

disability progression[2].

* Individuals treated with Gilenya had significantly less brain shrinkage

(measured by MRI as brain volume loss), compared to those treated with

interferon beta-1a[1]. Brain shrinkage in adults is associated with the loss

of physical and cognitive function­[3].

* The safety profile of Gilenya was overall consistent with that seen in

previous clinical trials, with more adverse events reported in the

interferon group[1].

* In an additional analysis, Gilenya significantly delayed disability

progression, defined as Confirmed Disability Progression (CDP), compared to

interferon beta-1a[1].



"There is already substantial evidence that Gilenya is an effective treatment

that improves long-term outcomes for adults with relapsing MS. We are delighted

that PARADIGMS has shown such meaningful benefits for children and adolescents

with MS," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head of Drug Development and Chief Medical

Officer, Novartis. "This pioneering study demonstrates our continued commitment

to providing new treatment options to MS patients with the highest need. We look

forward to working with health authorities and preparing for submission."



Gilenya is not currently approved for the treatment of pediatric MS. Novartis is

working on submission with health authorities worldwide.



About the Phase III PARADIGMS study

The Phase III PARADIGMS study (NCT01892722) is a flexible duration (up to two

years), double-blind, randomized, multi-center study to evaluate the safety and

efficacy of oral Gilenya compared to interferon beta-1a in children and

adolescents with a confirmed diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS), followed by a

five-year open label extension phase[4]. The study enrolled 215 children and

adolescents with MS, between the ages of 10 and 17 years with an Expanded

Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score between 0 and 5.5[4]. Patients were

randomized to receive once-daily oral Gilenya (0.5 mg or 0.25 mg, dependent on

patients' body weight) or intramuscular interferon beta-1a once weekly[4].



The primary endpoint of the study was the frequency of relapses in patients

treated up to 24 months (annualized relapse rate)[4]. Secondary endpoints

include the number of new or newly enlarged T2 lesions, Gadolinium enhancing T1

lesions, safety and the pharmacokinetic properties of Gilenya, all measured

throughout the treatment period[4].



The Phase III PARADIGMS study was conducted in 87 sites over 25 countries, and

was designed in partnership with the US Food and Drug Administration, the

European Medicines Agency and the International Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis

Study Group.



About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disorder of the central nervous system

(CNS) that disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic nerves and spinal

cord through inflammation and tissue loss[5]. In adults, there are three types

of MS: relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), secondary progressive MS (SPMS) and

primary progressive MS (PPMS)[6]. In children, RRMS accounts for nearly all

cases (approximately 98 percent)[7].



The evolution of MS results in an increasing loss of both physical and cognitive

(e.g. memory) function. This has a substantial negative impact on the lives of

the approximately 2.3 million people worldwide affected by MS, of which between

three and five percent are estimated to be children[8],[9].



About Gilenya (fingolimod) in adults

Gilenya (fingolimod) is an oral disease-modifying therapy (DMT) that is highly

efficacious at controlling disease activity in relapsing multiple sclerosis

(RMS)[10]. Gilenya has a reversible lymphocyte redistribution effect targeting

both focal and diffuse central nervous system (CNS) damage caused by

MS[11],[12]. Long-term clinical trial and real-world evidence and experience has

shown Gilenya treatment to be convenient for individuals to incorporate into

everyday life, leading to high treatment satisfaction, long-term persistence,

and ultimately, improved long-term outcomes for people with RMS[13],[14].



Gilenya impacts four key measures of RMS disease activity: relapses, MRI

lesions, brain shrinkage (brain volume loss) and disability

progression[15],[16]. Its effectiveness on all of these measures has been

consistently shown in multiple controlled clinical studies and in the real-world

setting. Studies have shown its safety and high efficacy to be sustained over

the long term, demonstrating that switching to Gilenya treatment as early in the

disease course as possible can be beneficial in helping to preserve individuals'

function[17],[18].



Gilenya is approved in the US for the first-line treatment of relapsing forms of

MS in adults, and in the EU for adult patients with highly-active relapsing-

remitting MS (RRMS) defined as either high disease activity despite treatment

with at least one DMT, or rapidly-evolving severe RRMS[10],[19].



Gilenya has been used to treat more than 217,000 patients in both clinical

trials and the post-marketing setting, with approximately 480,000 years of

patient experience[20].



About Novartis in Multiple Sclerosis

Alongside Gilenya (fingolimod, an S1P modulator), Novartis' multiple sclerosis

(MS) portfolio includes Extavia(®) (interferon beta-1b for subcutaneous

injection) which is approved in the US for the treatment of relapsing forms of

MS. In Europe, Extavia is approved to treat people with relapsing-remitting MS,

secondary progressive MS (SPMS) with active disease and people who have had a

single clinical event suggestive of MS.



Investigational compounds include BAF312 (siponimod), under investigation in MS,

and OMB157 (ofatumumab), a fully human monoclonal antibody under investigation

in relapsing MS. OMB157 targets CD20, and is currently being investigated in two

Phase III pivotal studies.



In the US, the Sandoz Division of Novartis markets Glatopa(®) (glatiramer

acetate injection) 20mg/mL, the first generic version of Teva's Copaxone(®)*

20mg.



*Copaxone(®) is a registered trademark of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.





Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking

statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can,"

"will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," "exciting," "underway," "upcoming," or

similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential

marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational and

approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future

revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and

expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and

unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or

uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,

actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved

products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale

or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any

particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding

such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties

inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and

additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary

intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures; general economic and industry conditions, including the effects of

the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many countries;

safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to

in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of

this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking

statements contained in this press release as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has

leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved

net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately

121,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



