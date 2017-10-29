George Church, a world-renowned scientist, joins the scientific advisory board of CloudHealth Medical Group to advise on the strategic development of their "pan-omics" direct to consumer platform

(firmenpresse) - NANJING, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/29/17 -- CloudHealth Medical Group Ltd., a healthcare management company, announced yesterday (October 28, 2017), during the "China-US Precision Medicine Initiatives Summit" and grand opening event of the "National Health & Medical Big Data Exhibition Center" in Nanjing, China, the appointment of George M. Church, Ph.D., Professor of Genetics, Harvard Medical School to the company's scientific advisory board (SAB) to advise on the strategic development of their direct to consumer platform, which will integrate "pan-omics data types" and artificial intelligence, as consumers become more empowered to manage their health than ever before.



"I see more consumers, both healthy and non-healthy people, playing a more proactive role in taking ownership of their own health these days as more information is available at their fingertips and their demand for extremely personalized products based on their genomic and phenotypic data increases," said Baojun Gao, Chairman of CloudHealth Medical Group. In addition, she added, "We are integrating our real estate and retail experience combined with personal 'pan-omics' data to redefine the way we engage with our consumers in terms of increased touch points with improved health outcomes."



As advances in technology evolve, they are increasingly being adopted into medical device and diagnostic products, and integrated into other business verticals involving nutrition, fitness and the like. "The patient experience is now starting to influence the development of innovative healthcare-related methodologies, products and services that can ultimately lead to better outcomes," said George Church, Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. "I look forward to seeing the incorporation of the latest disruptive technologies into the evolving consumer-centric models of healthcare," added Dr. Church.



"I have been in the retail space for many decades and I see consumers are relying more on direct to consumer advertising, the internet and a variety of social media platforms to seek information or answers before seeing a doctor," said Dickson Setzo, Executive Director of CloudHealth Medical Group. "We are adapting to a paradigm in which consumers are having more influence and control over the products used in their healthcare decisions, but we would like to empower them by making their data more interactive."





"We are very excited to welcome my friend, mentor and colleague, George Church, a leading expert in the field of genomics and computational integrative medicine, to our newly formed SAB focused on our direct to consumer platform," said Winston Patrick Kuo, Chief Technology Officer of CloudHealth Genomics. "We look to add additional members, to help develop and improve our platform, to speed up the process of commercializing next-generation products from 'big-data', to enable people and patients to have the ability to take their data from a variety of sources, to empower themselves in consuming services or products to enhance their lives."



"We are well positioned to provide NGS-based consumer products, as CloudHealth Genomics is a global leader and scalable provider of high-quality genomic data, as more and more consumers are being empowered to harness health data for better outcomes," said Jason Gang Jin, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of CloudHealth Medical Group.







