Healthcare & Medical

Get Expert Endodontic Dental Treatment In New Jersey With This NJ Dentist Root Canal Specialist

ID: 565684

(firmenpresse) - Phillipsburg Endodontics has been named one of the top dentists of New Jersey in an NJ Monthly article. It is a leading specialist that prides itself on its high quality care, and helping patients to get the best dental treatment in the local area. As part of this commitment, it has recently added a Hunterdon office.



More information can be found at: http://phillipsburgendo.com.



Run by Dr Lauren and John Archible, they have now served five years as top dentists in the New Jersey area. The doctors are specialist members of the American Association of Endodontists, and have a highly trained team of staff to help provide patients with the highest standards of care.



The goal of Phillipsburg Endodontics is to provide unsurpassed quality in a compassionate environment. The team always tries to exceed patient expectations, so that they can get the best treatment they need.



Endodontics is a branch of dentistry that specializes in in dealing with the cause, diagnoses and presentation of diseases of the dental pulp. This dental pulp is part of the center of the tooth made up of living connective tissue and cells.



While all dentists are trained in endodontic therapy, there are those who specialize in endodontic treatment purely. These specialists can help people with high quality endodontic treatments like root canal procedures, which require high levels of training.



The NJ Monthly article explains that Phillipsburg Endodontics places patient comfort as a top priority, going above and beyond to ease apprehension. The doctors invite patients to contact them with any queries or concerns about the process.



Dr Lauren Archible said: We give patients access to our cell phone numbers. People are so grateful for that.



Phillipsburg Endodontics explains that, with the appropriate care, teeth that have had endodontic treatment will be able to last as long as other natural teeth. The dental experts offer full guidance on the treatment plans available, and also instructions on home care post treatment.





Full details can be found on the URL above, where interested parties can get in touch using the contact details provided.

Hunterdon Endodontics

https://www.hunterdonendo.com

Hunterdon Endodontics

https://www.hunterdonendo.com

+1-908-200-7951

1465 Route 31 South

Annandale

United States

more PressReleases from Hunterdon Endodontics