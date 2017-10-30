(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Novartis International AG /
Novartis announces the planned acquisition of Advanced Accelerator Applications
to strengthen oncology portfolio
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
* Novartis to acquire Advanced Accelerator Applications pending outcome of
tender offer and works council consultation
* Acquisition would add Lutathera(®), a first-in-class RadioLigand Therapy
(RLT) approved in Europe and under review in the US for neuroendocrine
tumors (NETs)
* Integration of Advanced Accelerator Applications would build on Novartis'
expertise in diseases associated with NETs and introduce a new technology
platform to Novartis providing an innovative approach to treating cancer
* Advanced Accelerator Applications would bring to Novartis an expanded
pipeline of RLT programs with significant sales potential, including
(177)Lu-PSMA-R2 entering Phase 1/2 for prostate cancer
Basel, October 30, 2017 - Novartis announced today, that it has entered a
memorandum of understanding with Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) under
which Novartis intends to commence a tender offer for 100% of the share capital
of AAA subject to certain conditions. Advanced Accelerator Applications
(NASDAQ:AAAP) is a radiopharmaceutical company that develops, produces and
commercializes Molecular Nuclear Medicines including Lutathera(®) ((177)Lu-
DOTATATE), a first-in-class RLT product for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
Radiopharmaceuticals, such as Lutathera, are unique medicinal formulations
containing radioisotopes which are used clinically for both diagnosis and
therapy. The transaction would strengthen Novartis' oncology presence with both
near-term product launches as well as a new technology platform with potential
More information:
applications across a number of oncology early development programs.
"Novartis has a strong legacy in the development and commercialization of
medicines for neuroendocrine tumors where significant unmet need remains for
patients," said Bruno Strigini, CEO, Novartis Oncology. "With Lutathera we can
build on this legacy by expanding the global reach of this novel, differentiated
treatment approach and work to maximize Advanced Accelerator Applications
broader RLT pipeline and an exciting technology platform."
Lutathera was approved in Europe in September 2017 for the treatment of
unresectable or metastatic, progressive, well differentiated (G1 and G2),
somatostatin receptor positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors
(GEP-NETs). Lutathera is under review in the U.S. with a Prescription Drug User
Fee Act (PDUFA) date of January 26, 2018.
The efficacy and safety of Lutathera were established in the pivotal Phase III
trial known as NETTER-1. The primary endpoint of the study was progression free
survival with secondary endpoints including objective response rates, overall
survival, safety and tolerability. The study met its primary endpoint with
Lutathera achieving statistically significant and clinically meaningful 79%
reduction in risk of disease progression or death compared to the control
therapy (hazard ratio 0.21, 95% confidence interval: 0.13-0.33, p<0.0001). At
the time of study publication in the New England Journal of Medicine (January
2017), median PFS in the control arm was 8.4 months and had not yet been reached
in the Lutathera arm.
In addition to Lutathera, AAA brings a broad set of skills in developing,
manufacturing and commercializing radiopharmaceuticals, including the companion
diagnostics for Lutathera (NETSPOT(®) and SomaKit TOC(TM)). AAA had sales of
EUR 109 million in 2016.
Transaction Details
Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, which has been approved by
AAA's Board of Directors, Novartis will make a cash offer of USD 41 per ordinary
share of AAA and USD 82 per American Depositary Share (each representing 2
ordinary shares of AAA) subject to certain conditions. This offer values AAA's
equity at USD 3.9 billion.
The transaction to acquire AAA is planned to be fully funded through external
short- and long-term debt.
Novartis will commence a tender offer upon completion of works council
consultation and AAA's Board of Directors recommending the tender offer to AAA
shareholders. The senior management and Directors of AAA have, in their capacity
as shareholders of AAA, undertaken to tender their shares into the proposed
tender offer. The transaction is additionally subject to (i) the valid tender
pursuant to the tender offer of ordinary shares (including ordinary shares in
the form of American Depositary Shares) of AAA representing at least 80% of the
outstanding ordinary shares on a fully diluted basis and (ii) receipt of
customary transactional regulatory approvals and other customary closing
conditions.
Transaction Terms
The tender offer will be implemented in accordance with the terms and conditions
of the binding memorandum of understanding between Novartis and Advanced
Accelerator Applications. In addition to the offer terms, the memorandum of
understanding contains representations, warranties and undertakings by Novartis
and Advanced Accelerator Applications typical in similar transactions. The
memorandum of understanding may be terminated by Novartis or Advanced
Accelerator Applications under certain circumstances prior to the commencement
or completion of the tender offer, including, for example, a material breach by
either party of the terms and conditions of the memorandum of understanding
prior to the commencement of the tender offer, the Board of Directors of AAA not
issuing their positive recommendation following successful completion of the
works council consultation, or amending its recommendation in a manner adverse
to Novartis, non-receipt of customary transactional regulatory approvals and
certain other circumstances. The parties have further agreed on certain expense
reimbursement and termination fees payable by AAA to Novartis under certain
circumstances, including, if the Board of Directors of AAA determines not to
issue a positive recommendation following completion of the works council
consultation or subsequently changes or withdraws its recommendation.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that can
generally be identified by words such as "planned," "to strengthen," "to
acquire," "would," "under review," "potential," "intends," "pipeline," "can,"
"work to," "will," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions
regarding the potential outcome of the tender offer for Advanced Accelerator
Applications to be commenced by Novartis, and the potential impact on Novartis
of the proposed acquisition, including express or implied discussions regarding
potential future sales or earnings of Novartis, and any potential strategic
benefits, synergies or opportunities expected as a result of the proposed
acquisition; and regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or
labeling for the potential, investigational or approved products described in
this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products.
You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future
events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and
uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize,
or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary
materially from those set forth in the forward looking statements. There can be
no guarantee that the proposed acquisition described in this press release will
be completed, or that it will be completed as currently proposed, or at any
particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that Novartis will achieve
any particular future financial results as a result of the proposed acquisition,
or that Novartis will be able to realize any of potential strategic benefits,
synergies or opportunities as a result of the proposed acquisition. Nor can
there be any guarantee that the potential, investigational or approved products
described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for
any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time.
Neither can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially
successful in the future. In particular, our expectations could be affected by,
among other things: regulatory actions or delays or government regulation
generally, including potential regulatory actions or delays relating to the
completion of the potential acquisition described in this release, as well as
potential regulatory actions or delays with respect to the development of the
products described in this release; the potential that the strategic benefits,
synergies or opportunities expected from the proposed acquisition may not be
realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the uncertainties inherent
in the research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to
obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; safety, quality
or manufacturing issues; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients;
uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal proceedings, including, among
others, potential legal proceedings with respect to the proposed acquisition;
and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on
file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the
information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any
obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
Lutathera(®) and Netspot(®) are registered trademarks of Advanced Accelerator
Applications.
Additional Information
This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an
offer to sell securities. The tender offer for the outstanding ordinary shares
and American Depositary Shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications (the
"Company") described in this press release has not commenced. At the time the
tender offer is commenced, Novartis and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of
Novartis ("Purchaser") will file, or will cause to be filed, a Schedule TO
Tender Offer Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the
"SEC") and the Company will file a Schedule 14D-9 Solicitation/Recommendation
Statement with the SEC, in each case with respect to the tender offer. The
Schedule TO Tender Offer Statement (including an offer to purchase, a related
letter of transmittal and other offer documents) and the Schedule 14D-9
Solicitation/Recommendation Statement will contain important information that
should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the tender
offer. Those materials and all other documents filed by, or caused to be filed
by, Novartis and Purchaser with the SEC will be available at no charge on the
SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Schedule TO Tender Offer Statement and
related materials may be obtained for free under the "Investors - Financial
Data" section of Novartis website at
https://www.novartis.com/investors/financial-data/sec-filings. The Schedule
14D-9 Solicitation/Recommendation Statement and such other documents may be
obtained for free from the Company under the "Investor Relations" section of the
Company's website at http://investorrelations.adacap.com/.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has
leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved
net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately
121,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis and (at)NovartisCancer at
https://twitter.com/novartiscancer.
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com
Eric Althoff Kristen Klasey
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Oncology Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 862 778 4763 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 862 754 1732 (mobile)
eric.althoff(at)novartis.com kristen.klasey(at)novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/134323/R/2145500/822468.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via GlobeNewswire