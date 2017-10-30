Business News

Novartis announces the planned acquisition of Advanced Accelerator Applications to strengthen oncology portfolio

* Novartis to acquire Advanced Accelerator Applications pending outcome of

tender offer and works council consultation



* Acquisition would add Lutathera(®), a first-in-class RadioLigand Therapy

(RLT) approved in Europe and under review in the US for neuroendocrine

tumors (NETs)



* Integration of Advanced Accelerator Applications would build on Novartis'

expertise in diseases associated with NETs and introduce a new technology

platform to Novartis providing an innovative approach to treating cancer



* Advanced Accelerator Applications would bring to Novartis an expanded

pipeline of RLT programs with significant sales potential, including

(177)Lu-PSMA-R2 entering Phase 1/2 for prostate cancer



Basel, October 30, 2017 - Novartis announced today, that it has entered a

memorandum of understanding with Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) under

which Novartis intends to commence a tender offer for 100% of the share capital

of AAA subject to certain conditions. Advanced Accelerator Applications

(NASDAQ:AAAP) is a radiopharmaceutical company that develops, produces and

commercializes Molecular Nuclear Medicines including Lutathera(®) ((177)Lu-

DOTATATE), a first-in-class RLT product for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Radiopharmaceuticals, such as Lutathera, are unique medicinal formulations

containing radioisotopes which are used clinically for both diagnosis and

therapy. The transaction would strengthen Novartis' oncology presence with both

near-term product launches as well as a new technology platform with potential



applications across a number of oncology early development programs.



"Novartis has a strong legacy in the development and commercialization of

medicines for neuroendocrine tumors where significant unmet need remains for

patients," said Bruno Strigini, CEO, Novartis Oncology. "With Lutathera we can

build on this legacy by expanding the global reach of this novel, differentiated

treatment approach and work to maximize Advanced Accelerator Applications

broader RLT pipeline and an exciting technology platform."



Lutathera was approved in Europe in September 2017 for the treatment of

unresectable or metastatic, progressive, well differentiated (G1 and G2),

somatostatin receptor positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors

(GEP-NETs). Lutathera is under review in the U.S. with a Prescription Drug User

Fee Act (PDUFA) date of January 26, 2018.



The efficacy and safety of Lutathera were established in the pivotal Phase III

trial known as NETTER-1. The primary endpoint of the study was progression free

survival with secondary endpoints including objective response rates, overall

survival, safety and tolerability. The study met its primary endpoint with

Lutathera achieving statistically significant and clinically meaningful 79%

reduction in risk of disease progression or death compared to the control

therapy (hazard ratio 0.21, 95% confidence interval: 0.13-0.33, p<0.0001). At

the time of study publication in the New England Journal of Medicine (January

2017), median PFS in the control arm was 8.4 months and had not yet been reached

in the Lutathera arm.



In addition to Lutathera, AAA brings a broad set of skills in developing,

manufacturing and commercializing radiopharmaceuticals, including the companion

diagnostics for Lutathera (NETSPOT(®) and SomaKit TOC(TM)). AAA had sales of

EUR 109 million in 2016.



Transaction Details

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, which has been approved by

AAA's Board of Directors, Novartis will make a cash offer of USD 41 per ordinary

share of AAA and USD 82 per American Depositary Share (each representing 2

ordinary shares of AAA) subject to certain conditions. This offer values AAA's

equity at USD 3.9 billion.



The transaction to acquire AAA is planned to be fully funded through external

short- and long-term debt.



Novartis will commence a tender offer upon completion of works council

consultation and AAA's Board of Directors recommending the tender offer to AAA

shareholders. The senior management and Directors of AAA have, in their capacity

as shareholders of AAA, undertaken to tender their shares into the proposed

tender offer. The transaction is additionally subject to (i) the valid tender

pursuant to the tender offer of ordinary shares (including ordinary shares in

the form of American Depositary Shares) of AAA representing at least 80% of the

outstanding ordinary shares on a fully diluted basis and (ii) receipt of

customary transactional regulatory approvals and other customary closing

conditions.



Transaction Terms

The tender offer will be implemented in accordance with the terms and conditions

of the binding memorandum of understanding between Novartis and Advanced

Accelerator Applications. In addition to the offer terms, the memorandum of

understanding contains representations, warranties and undertakings by Novartis

and Advanced Accelerator Applications typical in similar transactions. The

memorandum of understanding may be terminated by Novartis or Advanced

Accelerator Applications under certain circumstances prior to the commencement

or completion of the tender offer, including, for example, a material breach by

either party of the terms and conditions of the memorandum of understanding

prior to the commencement of the tender offer, the Board of Directors of AAA not

issuing their positive recommendation following successful completion of the

works council consultation, or amending its recommendation in a manner adverse

to Novartis, non-receipt of customary transactional regulatory approvals and

certain other circumstances. The parties have further agreed on certain expense

reimbursement and termination fees payable by AAA to Novartis under certain

circumstances, including, if the Board of Directors of AAA determines not to

issue a positive recommendation following completion of the works council

consultation or subsequently changes or withdraws its recommendation.



Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that can

generally be identified by words such as "planned," "to strengthen," "to

acquire," "would," "under review," "potential," "intends," "pipeline," "can,"

"work to," "will," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions

regarding the potential outcome of the tender offer for Advanced Accelerator

Applications to be commenced by Novartis, and the potential impact on Novartis

of the proposed acquisition, including express or implied discussions regarding

potential future sales or earnings of Novartis, and any potential strategic

benefits, synergies or opportunities expected as a result of the proposed

acquisition; and regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or

labeling for the potential, investigational or approved products described in

this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products.

You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future

events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and

uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize,

or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward looking statements. There can be

no guarantee that the proposed acquisition described in this press release will

be completed, or that it will be completed as currently proposed, or at any

particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that Novartis will achieve

any particular future financial results as a result of the proposed acquisition,

or that Novartis will be able to realize any of potential strategic benefits,

synergies or opportunities as a result of the proposed acquisition. Nor can

there be any guarantee that the potential, investigational or approved products

described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for

any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time.

Neither can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially

successful in the future. In particular, our expectations could be affected by,

among other things: regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally, including potential regulatory actions or delays relating to the

completion of the potential acquisition described in this release, as well as

potential regulatory actions or delays with respect to the development of the

products described in this release; the potential that the strategic benefits,

synergies or opportunities expected from the proposed acquisition may not be

realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the uncertainties inherent

in the research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to

obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; safety, quality

or manufacturing issues; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients;

uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal proceedings, including, among

others, potential legal proceedings with respect to the proposed acquisition;

and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on

file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any

obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.



Lutathera(®) and Netspot(®) are registered trademarks of Advanced Accelerator

Applications.



Additional Information

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an

offer to sell securities. The tender offer for the outstanding ordinary shares

and American Depositary Shares of Advanced Accelerator Applications (the

"Company") described in this press release has not commenced. At the time the

tender offer is commenced, Novartis and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of

Novartis ("Purchaser") will file, or will cause to be filed, a Schedule TO

Tender Offer Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the

"SEC") and the Company will file a Schedule 14D-9 Solicitation/Recommendation

Statement with the SEC, in each case with respect to the tender offer. The

Schedule TO Tender Offer Statement (including an offer to purchase, a related

letter of transmittal and other offer documents) and the Schedule 14D-9

Solicitation/Recommendation Statement will contain important information that

should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the tender

offer. Those materials and all other documents filed by, or caused to be filed

by, Novartis and Purchaser with the SEC will be available at no charge on the

SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Schedule TO Tender Offer Statement and

related materials may be obtained for free under the "Investors - Financial

Data" section of Novartis website at

https://www.novartis.com/investors/financial-data/sec-filings. The Schedule

14D-9 Solicitation/Recommendation Statement and such other documents may be

obtained for free from the Company under the "Investor Relations" section of the

Company's website at http://investorrelations.adacap.com/.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has

leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved

net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately

121,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis and (at)NovartisCancer at

https://twitter.com/novartiscancer.

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com



Eric Althoff Kristen Klasey

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Oncology Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 862 778 4763 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 862 754 1732 (mobile)

eric.althoff(at)novartis.com kristen.klasey(at)novartis.com





Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com



Central North America



Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448



Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417



Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425



Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188







