Business News

Gemalto investment speeds development of new Cogent biometric identification solutions

ID: 565698

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* Only six months after the 3M Cogent acquisition, Gemalto is launching a

major product upgrade

* New version of CABIS (Cogent Automated Biometric Identification System)

supports multi-modal identity searches: fingerprint, palm print, face and

iris recognition

* New CABIS Core Cloud will accelerate deployment of biometrics services by

law enforcement and other government agencies



Amsterdam, 30 October 2017 - Gemalto, the world leader in digital security

maintains its track record of investing in acquired business. The company's

ambitious development program includes the release of Gemalto CABIS 7, designed

to enable law enforcement and other government agencies to perform biometric-

based identity searches with an even greater degree of speed, precision and

efficiency. In addition, Gemalto has announced the launch of CABIS Core Cloud

engine, widening the support scope of Cogent's flagship CABIS portfolio to

include flexible and scalable cloud architecture.



Gemalto formally completed the acquisition of 3M's Identity Management Business,

3M Cogent, in May 2017. The introduction of CABIS 7 marks the first major

product innovation since the change in ownership. Notable enhancements

incorporated in the latest evolution of this industry-leading identification

tool include true multi-modal capability, integrating fingerprint, palm print,

face, iris and latent images. As a result, operators can utilize an even wider

range of biometric input data and database records in pursuit of reliable

identification and verification matches. Furthermore, fundamental architecture

and platform enhancements enable a 30% reduction in setup time as compared to

previous versions, and future proofs a customer's investment. CABIS 7 also

features a completely re-designed user interface, improving usability.



Gemalto's additions to the CABIS portfolio also includes CABIS Core Cloud. This



new cloud-based backend solution ensures that running costs always reflect

actual usage due to the elastic and scalable nature of cloud computing. The need

for upfront investment in infrastructure, based on estimated future utilization,

is therefore avoided. In addition, on-going pressure on internal IT resources is

reduced significantly.



"Gemalto's fresh investment in R&D is building on Cogent's proven ability to

deliver outstanding biometric identification solutions," said Dr. Daniel Asraf,

Senior Vice President of Biometrics Solutions for Gemalto. "Cogent's AFIS core

technology is already hard at work in around 200 applications across 80

countries, and the addition of resources such as multi-modal capability and

cloud-based deployment will further enhance its value in the fight to protect

borders and communities from a wide range of threats."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2016 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services

enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so

they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the

cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data

centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



Gemalto media contacts:



Philippe Benitez Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki

Americas Europe Middle East & Asia Pacific

+1 512 257 3869 Africa +65 6317 8266

philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com +33 1 55 01 57 89 shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com

kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com







Picture:

http://hugin.info/159293/R/2145268/822330.jpg



Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/159293/R/2145268/822329.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Gemalto