* Long-term 4-year data in ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and 24-weeks data in
psoriatic arthritis (PsA) to be presented at the 2017 ACR/ARHP Annual
Meeting[1],[2]
* Structural disease progression is a major concern for AS and PsA patients as
it may prompt mobility loss[3] - new data to provide further evidence on the
efficacy of Cosentyx to reduce structural disease progression
* Cosentyx is the first and only IL-17A inhibitor approved for AS and PsA as
well as psoriasis, and has been used by more than 100,000 patients across
indications worldwide[4]
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
Basel, October 30, 2017 - New evidence on the efficacy of the innovative
biologic Cosentyx(®) (secukinumab) demonstrating its potential to reduce
structural disease progression in patients with specific rheumatological
conditions will be presented at the 2017 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in San Diego,
United States. The Cosentyx late breaking presentations will include new 4-year
data from the MEASURE 1 study in patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and
24-week data from the FUTURE 5 study in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA),
two debilitating autoimmune diseases with a high risk of mobility loss.
"Maintaining mobility is our hope and vision for every patient with chronic
inflammatory diseases such as AS and PsA." said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head,
Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "Reducing radiographic
progression would be a strong signal for patients who hope to stay mobile as
More information:
this would result in a significant improvement of their quality of life."
Cosentyx is a fully-human, targeted biologic approved for patients with AS, PsA,
or psoriasis (PsO). Cosentyx is the first and only fully human monoclonal
antibody that selectively neutralizes interleukin-17A (IL-17A), the key cytokine
involved in the pathogenesis of AS, PsA and PsO[5]-[7]. Today, Cosentyx has been
used by more than 100,000 patients worldwide[4]. Across all three indications,
Cosentyx has demonstrated rapid and sustained efficacy as well as a consistently
favorable safety profile[1],[2],[8], including close to zero injection site
reactions or associated pain[9],[10].
About Cosentyx and IL-17A
Cosentyx is the first and only IL-17A inhibitor approved to treat ankylosing
spondylitis (AS) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA), two autoimmune diseases in
rheumatology, as well as psoriasis[5]. Cosentyx is a fully-human, targeted
biologic that specifically inhibits the IL-17A cytokine which plays a
significant role in the pathogenesis of AS, PsA and plaque psoriasis[5]-[7]. IL-
17A is a key cytokine involved in the inflammation of the entheses - the sites
where tendons or ligaments connect to the bone[11]-[13].
Cosentyx is the first IL-17A inhibitor approved in more than 70 countries for
the treatment of active AS and PsA, which includes the European Union countries
and the US. Cosentyx is also approved for the treatment of PsA and pustular
psoriasis in Japan[4].
Cosentyx is also approved in more than 75 countries for the treatment of
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, which includes the European Union
countries, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, the US and Canada. In Europe, Cosentyx
is approved for the first-line systemic treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque
psoriasis in adult patients. In the US, Cosentyx is approved as a treatment for
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for
systemic therapy or phototherapy (light therapy)[14].
Cosentyx has a proven safety profile with close to zero injection site reactions
or injection site associated pain[9],[10].
About ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA)
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is part of a family of life-long inflammatory
diseases, which also includes psoriatic arthritis (PsA). AS is characterized by
inflammation of the sacroiliac joints and new bone formation caused by increased
levels of IL-17A, with severe cases progressing to irreversible spinal
fusion[12],[15]. AS can cause serious impairment of movement in the spine and
physical function, which has an impact on quality of life. People in their teens
and twenties, particularly males, are affected most often[16],[17].
PsA is a debilitating autoimmune diseases with a high risk of mobility loss.
Symptoms of PsA include joint pain and stiffness, skin and nail psoriasis,
swollen toes and fingers, persistent painful swelling of the tendons, and
irreversible joint damage[18]. Up to 40% of people can suffer from joint
destruction and permanent physical deformity[19].
IL-17A plays a significant role in disease pathogenesis of AS, PsA and plaque
psoriasis, which is significant as up to 30 of psoriasis patients will develop
PsA during their lifetime[18] and as many as 1 in 4 people with psoriasis may
have undiagnosed PsA[20].
About the MEASURE 1 study
MEASURE 1 is a 2-year, multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III
study assessing the efficacy and safety of Cosentyx in patients with active AS.
A total of 290 of 371 patients completed the trial, after which 274 patients
were invited to enter a 3-year extension period[1],[21]. Primary endpoints
assessed superiority of Cosentyx against placebo at Week 16 in the proportion of
patients achieving at least a 20% improvement in the ASAS 20 response
criteria[1],[22]. From Week 16, patients in the placebo arm of the study were
re-randomized to Cosentyx 75 mg or 150 mg based on ASAS 20 response, with non-
responders switched at Week 16, and responders at Week 24[1],[22]. In total,
83/87 and 95/100 patients who enrolled in the extension and randomized to
Cosentyx 75 mg and 150 mg respectively completed 156 weeks[1].
About the FUTURE 5 study[2]
In the study, participants (n=996) with active PsA were randomized to receive
Cosentyx at 300 mg with loading dose (LD), 150 mg with LD, 150 mg without LD, or
placebo. All groups received Cosentyx or placebo at baseline (BL), weeks
1, 2, 3, and 4, and then every 4 weeks. At week 16, placebo non-responders
(patients with <20% improvement from BL in tender or swollen joint counts) were
switched to Cosentyx 300 mg or 150 mg; remaining placebo patients were switched
at week 24. The primary endpoint was ACR20 at week 16 and the key secondary
endpoint was radiographic structural progression, as measured by mTSS, assessed
by two blinded readers, based on hand/wrist/foot X-rays obtained at BL, week 16
(non-responders), and week 24. With nearly 1,000 patients included in the Phase
III study, FUTURE 5 is the largest randomized controlled trial (RCT) of a
biologic conducted in PsA.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can,"
"will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or
implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or
labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press
release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements
are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and
are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one
or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set
forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the
investigational or approved products described in this press release will be
submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in
any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such
products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our
expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things,
the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial
results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or
delays or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost
containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and
reimbursement pressures; general economic and industry conditions, including the
effects of the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many
countries; safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors
referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities
and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
