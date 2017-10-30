Business News

Novartis to present first of its kind evidence for Cosentyx® on potential to maintain mobility in patients with AS and PsA

Novartis to present first of its kind evidence for Cosentyx® on potential to

maintain mobility in patients with AS and PsA

* Long-term 4-year data in ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and 24-weeks data in

psoriatic arthritis (PsA) to be presented at the 2017 ACR/ARHP Annual

Meeting[1],[2]



* Structural disease progression is a major concern for AS and PsA patients as

it may prompt mobility loss[3] - new data to provide further evidence on the

efficacy of Cosentyx to reduce structural disease progression



* Cosentyx is the first and only IL-17A inhibitor approved for AS and PsA as

well as psoriasis, and has been used by more than 100,000 patients across

indications worldwide[4]



Basel, October 30, 2017 - New evidence on the efficacy of the innovative

biologic Cosentyx(®) (secukinumab) demonstrating its potential to reduce

structural disease progression in patients with specific rheumatological

conditions will be presented at the 2017 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in San Diego,

United States. The Cosentyx late breaking presentations will include new 4-year

data from the MEASURE 1 study in patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and

24-week data from the FUTURE 5 study in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA),

two debilitating autoimmune diseases with a high risk of mobility loss.



"Maintaining mobility is our hope and vision for every patient with chronic

inflammatory diseases such as AS and PsA." said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head,

Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "Reducing radiographic

progression would be a strong signal for patients who hope to stay mobile as



this would result in a significant improvement of their quality of life."



Cosentyx is a fully-human, targeted biologic approved for patients with AS, PsA,

or psoriasis (PsO). Cosentyx is the first and only fully human monoclonal

antibody that selectively neutralizes interleukin-17A (IL-17A), the key cytokine

involved in the pathogenesis of AS, PsA and PsO[5]-[7]. Today, Cosentyx has been

used by more than 100,000 patients worldwide[4]. Across all three indications,

Cosentyx has demonstrated rapid and sustained efficacy as well as a consistently

favorable safety profile[1],[2],[8], including close to zero injection site

reactions or associated pain[9],[10].



About Cosentyx and IL-17A

Cosentyx is the first and only IL-17A inhibitor approved to treat ankylosing

spondylitis (AS) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA), two autoimmune diseases in

rheumatology, as well as psoriasis[5]. Cosentyx is a fully-human, targeted

biologic that specifically inhibits the IL-17A cytokine which plays a

significant role in the pathogenesis of AS, PsA and plaque psoriasis[5]-[7]. IL-

17A is a key cytokine involved in the inflammation of the entheses - the sites

where tendons or ligaments connect to the bone[11]-[13].



Cosentyx is the first IL-17A inhibitor approved in more than 70 countries for

the treatment of active AS and PsA, which includes the European Union countries

and the US. Cosentyx is also approved for the treatment of PsA and pustular

psoriasis in Japan[4].



Cosentyx is also approved in more than 75 countries for the treatment of

moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, which includes the European Union

countries, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, the US and Canada. In Europe, Cosentyx

is approved for the first-line systemic treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque

psoriasis in adult patients. In the US, Cosentyx is approved as a treatment for

moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for

systemic therapy or phototherapy (light therapy)[14].



Cosentyx has a proven safety profile with close to zero injection site reactions

or injection site associated pain[9],[10].



About ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA)

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is part of a family of life-long inflammatory

diseases, which also includes psoriatic arthritis (PsA). AS is characterized by

inflammation of the sacroiliac joints and new bone formation caused by increased

levels of IL-17A, with severe cases progressing to irreversible spinal

fusion[12],[15]. AS can cause serious impairment of movement in the spine and

physical function, which has an impact on quality of life. People in their teens

and twenties, particularly males, are affected most often[16],[17].



PsA is a debilitating autoimmune diseases with a high risk of mobility loss.

Symptoms of PsA include joint pain and stiffness, skin and nail psoriasis,

swollen toes and fingers, persistent painful swelling of the tendons, and

irreversible joint damage[18]. Up to 40% of people can suffer from joint

destruction and permanent physical deformity[19].



IL-17A plays a significant role in disease pathogenesis of AS, PsA and plaque

psoriasis, which is significant as up to 30 of psoriasis patients will develop

PsA during their lifetime[18] and as many as 1 in 4 people with psoriasis may

have undiagnosed PsA[20].



About the MEASURE 1 study

MEASURE 1 is a 2-year, multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III

study assessing the efficacy and safety of Cosentyx in patients with active AS.

A total of 290 of 371 patients completed the trial, after which 274 patients

were invited to enter a 3-year extension period[1],[21]. Primary endpoints

assessed superiority of Cosentyx against placebo at Week 16 in the proportion of

patients achieving at least a 20% improvement in the ASAS 20 response

criteria[1],[22]. From Week 16, patients in the placebo arm of the study were

re-randomized to Cosentyx 75 mg or 150 mg based on ASAS 20 response, with non-

responders switched at Week 16, and responders at Week 24[1],[22]. In total,

83/87 and 95/100 patients who enrolled in the extension and randomized to

Cosentyx 75 mg and 150 mg respectively completed 156 weeks[1].



About the FUTURE 5 study[2]

In the study, participants (n=996) with active PsA were randomized to receive

Cosentyx at 300 mg with loading dose (LD), 150 mg with LD, 150 mg without LD, or

placebo. All groups received Cosentyx or placebo at baseline (BL), weeks

1, 2, 3, and 4, and then every 4 weeks. At week 16, placebo non-responders

(patients with <20% improvement from BL in tender or swollen joint counts) were

switched to Cosentyx 300 mg or 150 mg; remaining placebo patients were switched

at week 24. The primary endpoint was ACR20 at week 16 and the key secondary

endpoint was radiographic structural progression, as measured by mTSS, assessed

by two blinded readers, based on hand/wrist/foot X-rays obtained at BL, week 16

(non-responders), and week 24. With nearly 1,000 patients included in the Phase

III study, FUTURE 5 is the largest randomized controlled trial (RCT) of a

biologic conducted in PsA.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking

statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can,"

"will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or

implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or

labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press

release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements

are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and

are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one

or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set

forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the

investigational or approved products described in this press release will be

submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in

any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such

products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our

expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things,

the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial

results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or

delays or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and

reimbursement pressures; general economic and industry conditions, including the

effects of the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many

countries; safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors

referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities

and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has

leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved

net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately

121,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



