Essential Oils Market 2016: Market Size, Industry Analysis Report by Credence Research

ID: 565707

(firmenpresse) - According to a new market report published by Credence Research Essential Oils Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 - 2022, the essential oils market is expected to reach over US$ 9.6 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of more than 8.8% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Essentials oils have been used worldwide by many cultures for centuries. The use of essential oils varied in between the cultures from healing the sick to religious purposes. The use of essential oil as healing agent to mankind was found in Lascaux, which is located in the Dordogne region in France. It is reported that the Egyptians used essentials oils since 4500 B.C.E. It was then known by humans regarding its beneficial properties as aromatic oils and as healing agents. Egyptians were the first to make use of essential oils for medicinal purposes more than beauty treatments. Since then, essential oils have been widely used worldwide as aromatic oil, flavoring agent or as medicine for healing.

The global essential oils market based on products is segmented into orange, citronella, corn mint, eucalyptus, lemon, clove leaf and others. Among these, orange oil accounted as the largest product segment of essential oils market in 2015. Growing demand for orange oil in the food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry has led to the growth of essential oils market worldwide. The medicinal as well as aromatic properties of orange oil have attracted various end-user industries in the market. Hence, orange oil is expected to fuel high growth of essential oils market. Citronella, corn mint, eucalyptus, clove leaf and lemon among others are anticipated to experience high demand in the near future due to high demand from the pharmaceutical, cosmetic & personal care product and food & beverage industries in the market.



Competitive Insights:

Food & beverage dominated the global essential oils market in 2015 and is expected to retain its position in the near future. Growing demand for wide product range of essential oils in manufacture of confectionary and beverages has promoted growth of global essentials oils in the market. Spa and salon products accounted as the second largest market in 2015 and are expected to increase during the forecast period due to high demand for essential oils from the industries manufacturing spa products. Spa products consist of high amount of essential oils due to the medicinal properties and aroma of the essentials oil which is useful in healing pains and provide relaxation. Hence, spa and salon products are anticipated to fuel market growth of essential oils in the market. Cosmetic and personal care products followed spa and salon products and are expected to experience high demand in the near future. Other application such as pharmaceuticals, household cleaning products and others are also projected to boost growth of global essential oils market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.

Key Trends:

High demand from the food & beverages industry

Growing demand from the spa and salon products industry

Growing consumer awareness for natural oils over synthetic oils in various applications

Opportunities from research & development activities to identify medicinal uses and its applications in wide range of end-user industries

ESSENTIAL OIL MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Orange

Eucalyptus

Corn mint

Peppermint

Citronella

Lemon

Lime

Clover Leaf

Spearmint

Others (Cederwood, Lavandin, Litsea Cubeba & Lemongrass Oil, Coriander, Basil, Mandarine, Patchouli, Tea Tree Oil)

By Application

Food & Beverages

Medical

Cleaning & Home

Spa & Relaxation

Others (Cosmetics, Paint, Petroleum, Textile, Paper & Printing, Perfumes & Fragrances, and Dental Preparation Industries)

Based on Region, the market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW (South America, the Middle East, and Africa)

