Gartner Positions Telenor Connexion as a Challenger in 2017 Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide

(PresseBox) - Telenor Connexion, a leading provider of M2M and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. for the second consecutive year in the Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide. In this year?s report, Telenor Connexion has moved from the Niche Players quadrant to the Challengers quadrant when compared to its position in last year?s report.



In the recently published Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide, Telenor Connexion was positioned among 20 other global IoT providers.



The use of managed M2M services is an important element of many Internet of Things solutions and the market is highly competitive.



?To us, being recognized in this report again is a great achievement and a reflection of Telenor Connexion?s offer and expertise. I believe that being one of the fastest growing international M2M providers combined with our high level of customer satisfaction has contributed to our position in the report?, said Mats Lundquist, CEO, Telenor Connexion.



The companies in the Magic Quadrant are assessed by their ability to execute and completeness of vision. The assessment criteria for ability to execute included evaluating the product/service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations. Criteria for completeness of vision included market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy.



*Gartner, ?Magic Quadrant for Managed M2M Services, Worldwide,? Eric Goodness, Leif-Olof Wallin, Aapo Markkanen, Godfrey Chua, 23 October 2017.



Disclaimer



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.





Telenor Connexion designs and operates Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Building on close to 20 years of experience, a strong solutions portfolio and a collaborative approach, Telenor Connexion makes it easy to realize the value of connected services. Together with customers such as Volvo, Scania, Hitachi, Verisure Securitas Direct and Husqvarna, the company has designed smart and innovative IoT solutions deployed across the globe. Telenor Connexion supports its customers throughout the entire product lifecycle - from solution design to operations and future development. By partnering with Telenor Connexion customers are ensured a reliable and secure end-to-end solution that can evolve over time. Headquarters and tech centre are located in Sweden and the company has regional offices in UK, Germany, US and Japan. Telenor Connexion is wholly owned by Telenor Group, one of the world's major mobile operators.



