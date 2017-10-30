REMINDER: Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018 - Time of Call Changed to 9:00 am

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017, on Thursday, November 9, 2017, before the market opens. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Details of the Conference Call



Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922



Via the internet at ()



Conference Call Rebroadcast



A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available two hours after its broadcast, and until midnight, December 7, 2017, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 95824159.



About Stingray



Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million pay TV subscribers (or households) in 156 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance 4K, Stingray Karaoke, NatureVision TV, Yokee Music, Festival 4K, Stingray Loud, Stingray Juicebox, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Retro, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Israel, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit .









Contacts:

Mathieu Peloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray Digital Group Inc.

(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362





