Debenhams Deploys Mobify to Double Speed of Mobile Site, Cut Shopping Journey in Half

Retailer's mobile-first strategy delivers faster, easier mobile shopping

experiences based on the market-leading Mobify Progressive Web App



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading British

retailer Debenhams is delivering on its promise for growth and efficiency while

making shopping effortless, reliable and fun with the launch of one of the UK's

first retail Progressive Web Apps (PWAs). Built on the Mobify Platform, the new

mobile site has more than doubled the speed of Debenhams' previous mobile site,

with typical shopper journeys now requiring less than half the time, the

retailer reports. These are important achievements, since fast browsing and page

load speed lead directly to revenue growth, now that mobile has become the

fastest growing shopping channel around the world.



A photo accompanying this release is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faca54b7-0d08-4799-8e7a-

ae8ad7b3f36c



A video accompanying this release is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ad56f42-

47b8-405c-8979-65acaab965b2



Ross Clemmow, Managing Director Retail, Digital, Food & Events at Debenhams,

said: "We have seen unprecedented growth in mobile in the last two years.

Research shows that 50% of UK online retail sales are now made through mobile

devices (smartphones and tablets)¹. We know customers get frustrated by a slow

site, even more so on mobile, with as many as 70% admitting they would leave a

site if it loaded slowly.



"The new site will transform our customer's experience of shopping with

Debenhams on their mobiles. We now have technology that not only delivers a

better, faster experience but allows us to keep pace with shoppers expectations'

whilst on the move."



Mobify leads the retail market in providing seamless customer journeys



incorporating PWAs, automated Web Push Notifications, Accelerated Mobile Pages

(AMP) and other cutting-edge mobile technologies. The new site went live in

early October, after less than four months of development and was delivered

by SapientRazorfish and Mobify. Shoppers can access the Debenhams PWA

on www.Debenhams.com to experience an app-like, smooth and streamlined shopping

experience on the web, without requiring an app store download. Such

capabilities allow retailers like Debenhams to convert a larger part of their

mobile web audience.



The new Debenhams site joins other brands making the move to PWAs, including

Twitter, the BBC and the award-winning Mobify-developed ecommerce PWA

for Lancôme USA. The Mobify Platform helps retailers like Debenhams drive both

traffic and re-engagement to increase the potential for competitive advantage in

conversion rates, revenue growth, new customer acquisition, market share and

customer satisfaction.



Debenhams is a leading international, multi-channel brand with a proud British

heritage which trades from over 240 stores across 27 countries.



According to Mobify CEO Igor Faletski, "Debenhams recognised the need to put

mobile customers first. The PWA gives them a premium online shopping experience

and positions them for future growth. We're very excited to be working with the

Debenhams team."



About Mobify

Mobify is the #1 provider of Progressive Web Apps for ecommerce retailers and

brands that want to close the gap between desktop and mobile conversion rates,

keep up with customer expectations, and win loyal customer relationships. The

Mobify Platform delivers a unified customer experience across mobile web and

apps, while building customer relationships through push notifications and store

drivers. Leading global brands including Lancôme (Mobile Commerce winner 2017

Internet Retailer Excellence Awards), Crabtree & Evelyn, Paula's Choice,

Carnival Cruise Line, London Drugs, Burlington, PureFormulas, Superdry,

Columbia, eXtra Electronics, and ThinkGeek generate extensive revenue through

the Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime

value. www.mobify.com.



Notes to Editors ¹ https://www.imrg.org/media-and-comment/press-releases/over-

half-of-online-sales-now-made-through-mobile-devices/



Mobify® is a registered trademark of Mobify. All other trademarks are the

property of their respective owners.



