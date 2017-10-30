(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium
Ltd.("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SLL) (FRA:S5L) (OTCQX:STLHF) is
pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding
("MoU"), with TETRA Technologies, Inc., a NYSE-listed company ("TETRA") to
secure access to additional operating and permitted land consisting of
approximately 12,100 acres in Bristol Dry Lake, and up to 11,840 acres in the
adjacent Cadiz Dry Lake, Mojave Desert, California. As a result, the Company
now has access to approximately 48,000 acres of mixed private, patented and
placer claim land in the Bristol Dry Lake and Cadiz Dry Lake basins that allows
for exclusive lithium brine exploration and processing. The new MoU with TETRA
allows for the exclusive right to negotiate and conduct exploration activities
and to enter into a mineral lease to allow exploration and production activities
for lithium extraction on property held under longstanding mining claims and
permits by TETRA (transaction terms described below). In connection with the
entering into of the MoU, and in support of the transaction with TETRA, the
Company has made a non-refundable deposit of US$100,000.
Standard Lithium CEO, Robert Mintak said, "Since day one we have recognized the
bigger opportunity with respect to expanding the resource base and strengthening
project economics at Bristol Dry Lake by securing the rights for lithium
development over the entire basin. By inking an agreement with TETRA, the only
other permitted operator in the area, we have now effectively achieved that.
This is a significant and strategic move for Standard, but has only been made
possible by the excellent relationships we have developed with the permitted
brine operators in the region. Gaining access to the adjacent Cadiz Dry Lake
operating project is an additional benefit to our relationship with TETRA."
TETRA currently operates two passive solar evaporation plants in the Mojave
Desert area of San Bernardino County, California, which produce liquid calcium
chloride from underground brine reserves that are pumped to the surface. The
Bristol Dry Lake project is currently permitted for brine extraction and
processing activities, has significant production infrastructure in place and is
serviced by major highways, power and a dedicated rail siding and loading spur.
The Cadiz Dry Lake Property is located approximately 20 km southeast of the
Bristol Dry Lake Property and brings the Company's total project opportunity in
the Mojave Desert to approximately 48,000 acres.
Dr. Andy Robinson, President and COO of Standard Lithium said, "Three initial
grab samples of brine from wells at Cadiz show lithium concentrations in pumped
brine ranging between 112 to 139 mg/L. These concentrations from relatively
shallow wells suggests that there is a potentially significant lithium brine
deposit present in the Cadiz Dry Lake basin. Our technical team is currently
performing due-diligence on all available data for the Cadiz Dry Lake basin and
will be laying out a plan for new data collection over the coming months.
Additional investigation of TETRA's properties in both Bristol Dry Lake and
Cadiz Dry Lake will be performed concurrently with our existing resource
definition program, and as such, we should be able to significantly expand our
resource base as we move towards producing maiden lithium resource estimates for
the Mojave projects."
Transaction Terms - Option Agreement
Under the terms of the MoU, the parties have agree to negotiate a definitive
option agreement (the "Option Agreement") which will provide Standard Lithium
with a period of six (6) years to conduct brine exploration activities (the
"Option Period") on the Bristol Dry Lake Property and/or the Cadiz Dry Lake
Property. If during the Option Period, Standard Lithium elects to conduct
exploration activities on both Properties, the Company will be required to make
a series of cash payments and share issuances to TETRA which will be set forth
in the Option Agreement. Any such payments or share issuances will be adjusted
in the event the Option Agreement includes only one of the Properties.
Lease Agreement & Royalty
In accordance with the terms of the MoU, at any time during the Option Period,
Standard Lithium has the right to exercise the Option, following which the
Company and TETRA would negotiate and enter into a lease granting Standard
Lithium a period of thirty (30) years of commercial production of lithium from
brine produced by the Properties and subject to an annual royalty on the gross
revenue derived by Standard Lithium from the sale of lithium resulting from the
brine produced from the Properties.
Definitive Documentation
Standard Lithium's right to conduct exploration activities on the Properties
remains subject to the negotiation and finalization of a definitive Option
Agreement. Any share issuances contemplated by such an Option Agreement will be
subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and would be subject to
statutory restrictions on resale.
Quality Assurance
Raymond Spanjers, Certified Professional Geologist (SME No. 3041730), is a
qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and has supervised the preparation of
the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news
release. Mr. Spanjers is not independent of the Company as he is an officer in
his role as Vice President, Exploration and Development.
About Standard Lithium
Standard's value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly
prospective portfolio of large-scale domestic brine resources, led by an
innovative and results-oriented management team with a strong focus on technical
skills. The Company is currently focused on the immediate exploration and
development of the Bristol Dry Lake Lithium Project located in the Mojave region
of San Bernardino County, California; the location has significant
infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity
and water sources, and is already permitted for extensive brine extraction and
processing activities. The Company is also commencing resource evaluation on
33,000 acres of brine leases located in the Smackover Formation.
Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture under the trading symbol "SLL";
quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "STLHF"; and on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange under the symbol "S5L". Please visit the Company's website
at www.standardlithium.com.
For further information, contact Anthony Alvaro at 604.240.4793.
On behalf of the Board,
Standard Lithium Ltd.
Robert Mintak, CEO & Director
