Business News

Constellation Brands to Acquire Minority Stake in Canopy Growth Corporation

ID: 565739

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





The investment and relationship will lend insights on the emerging cannabis

market and evolving consumer trends



VICTOR, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

(NYSE:STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, today announced that it has

signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Ontario, Canada-based Canopy

Growth Corporation, a well-respected public company and leading provider of

medicinal cannabis products.



This investment and relationship is consistent with Constellation Brands' long-

term strategy to identify, meet and stay ahead of evolving consumer trends and

market dynamics, while maintaining focus on its core total beverage alcohol

business. Constellation has no plans to sell any cannabis products in the U.S.

or any other market unless or until it is legally permissible to do so at all

government levels.



"Canopy Growth has a seasoned leadership team that understands the legal,

regulatory and economic landscape for an emerging market that is predicted to

become a significant consumer category in the future," said Constellation Brands

President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Sands. "Our company's success is the

result of our focus on identifying early stage consumer trends, and this is

another step in that direction."



Founded in 2014, Canopy Growth Corporation is one of the earliest commercial

players in Canada's legal cannabis market. The company is currently traded on

the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "WEED" and has a market cap of

more than C$2 billion. The company owns a collection of diverse brands serving

customers in Canada and international markets where medicinal cannabis products

are legal. In conjunction with this investment, both companies intend to enter

into an agreement to exchange knowledge and expertise.



"We are thrilled to have the backing of such a well-established and respected



organization such as Constellation Brands," said Bruce Linton, Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth Corporation. "We look forward to working

with the Constellation Brands team to access their deep knowledge and experience

in growing brands as we continue to expand our business."



The investment is expected to approximate C$245 million representing an

ownership interest of 9.9% of Canopy Growth Corporation, plus warrants which

give Constellation Brands the option to purchase an additional ownership

interest in the future. The transaction is expected to close during the

Company's third quarter of fiscal 2018.



About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) (NYSE:STZ.B), a Fortune 500(®) company, is a

leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with

operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Based in Victor,

N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to

brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to

consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments

or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a

significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in

its portfolio; about 40 wineries, breweries and distilleries; and approximately

9,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with

every glass raised.



To learn more, follow us on Twitter (at)cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.



About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth is a world-leading diversified cannabis company, offering distinct

brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and capsule forms. Through

its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canopy Growth operates numerous state-of-the-art

production facilities with over half a million square feet of GMP-certified

indoor and greenhouse production capacity, all to an unparalleled level of

quality assurance procedures and testing. Canopy Growth has established

partnerships with leading sector names in Canada and abroad, with interests and

operations spanning four continents. The Company is proudly dedicated to

educating healthcare practitioners, providing consistent access to high quality

cannabis products, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the

public's understanding of cannabis. For more information

visit www.canopygrowth.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than

statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words

"expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-

looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such

identifying words. These statements may relate to business strategy, future

operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as

information concerning expected actions of third parties. All forward-looking

statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to

differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking

statements.



The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations

and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will

in fact occur or will occur on the timetable contemplated hereby. The

transaction between Constellation Brands and Canopy Growth Corporation is

subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including receipt of

any necessary regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that any

transaction between Constellation Brands and Canopy Growth Corporation will

occur or will occur on the timetable contemplated hereby. All forward-looking

statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Constellation

Brands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



In addition to risks and uncertainties associated with ordinary business

operations, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are

subject to other risks and uncertainties, including completion of the announced

transaction; the accuracy of all projections; and other factors and

uncertainties disclosed from time-to-time in Constellation Brands, Inc.'s

filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report

on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2017, which could cause

actual future performance to differ from current expectations.



CONTACTS

Media

Mike McGrew: 773-251-4934

Amy Martin: 585-678-7141



Investor Relations

Patty Yahn-Urlaub: 585-678-7483

Bob Czudak: 585-678-7170









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Constellation Brands, Inc via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Constellation Brands, Inc