Business News

GLOBAL SCRUM GATHERING KICKS OFF OCTOBER 30 IN DUBLIN

ID: 565740

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





SCRUM ALLIANCE HOSTS GLOBAL GATHERING WITH MORE THAN 600 ATTENDEES



MEDIA CONTACT:



Heather Leigh



Public Relations & Communications Director



720-443-7314, hleigh(at)scrumalliance.org







DENVER, CO, and DUBLIN, IRELAND - Scrum Alliance(®), the largest, most

established and influential professional membership organization and certifying

body in the Agile community, announced that its Global Scrum Gathering(®) in

Dublin kicks off October 30. More than 600 people from around the world will be

attending this event, which offers business leaders, managers, corporations, and

practitioners worldwide the opportunity to share their passion for and knowledge

of Agile and Scrum practices that are transforming the world of work.



"We are thrilled to be in Dublin, Ireland, for our 2017 European Global

Gathering," said Lisa W. Hershman, Scrum Alliance interim CEO. "It's an exciting

time to discuss Agile transformation in Ireland, with Irish businesses predicted

to invest in digital transformation on a grand scale over the next year. We

can't wait to demonstrate and discuss how our community in Europe has been

implementing Scrum."



Attendees will hear presentations from experts in the field, including Hershman

and members of the global training and coaching community, who will inspire with

stories of success, current implementation best practices, and creative

applications of Agile principles.



Centered around prioritizing individuals over tools and processes, this year's

European Global Gathering will focus on the importance of skilled, professional

individuals who are empowered and respected within their organizations.



Sessions, tracks, speakers, and demonstrations will show how an empowered worker

leads to a better product. Features include:



Open Space every day: Scrum and Agile work in action as attendees self-organize



and develop sessions in real time.



On-site creation of an artificial intelligence (AI) code: Xavier Detant uses

Scrum principles to create an AI code from scratch.



"Our Gathering co-chairs Iain McKenna and Michel Goldenberg have assembled an

incredible group of experts to both instruct and breed inspiration for attendees

in a plethora of fields from coding to business process," Hershman said.

"Attendees are going to walk away from three days in Dublin with a better

understanding of how to truly implement Scrum, empower their coworkers and

employees and, ultimately, have a healthier bottom line, a happier customer, and

a more satisfied work life."



Scrum Alliance continues to experience rapid growth in Europe: In 2016, Scrum

Alliance trainers and coaches certified 24,000 individuals in Europe. About a

third of the organization's overall membership is now in Europe, which is

approaching North America in total market size.



Scrum Alliance hosts two Global Gatherings per year, one in North America and

one in Europe. To learn more about future Global and Regional Gatherings, please

visit www.scrumalliance.org.



About Scrum Alliance



Founded in 2001, SCRUM ALLIANCE(®) is the largest, most established and

influential professional membership and certification organization in the Agile

community. SCRUM ALLIANCE(®) is a nonprofit association with more than 500,000

members worldwide. Its vision is to "Transform the World of Work" with a mission

to guide and inspire individuals, leaders, and organizations with practices,

principles, and values that create workplaces that are joyful, prosperous, and

sustainable. For more information, please visit www.scrumalliance.org.



Connect with us on social media at:



https://twitter.com/ScrumAlliance



https://www.facebook.com/scrumalliance



https://www.linkedin.com/company/scrum-alliance



https://plus.google.com/+scrumalliance/posts



https://www.youtube.com/user/scrumalliance



Attachments:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46f7b8d2-d7c8-47de-b1fe-

935f0cf6d65d



Heather Leigh

Scrum Alliance

720-443-7314

hleigh(at)scrumalliance.org









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Scrum Alliance via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Scrum Alliance