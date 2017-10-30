GLOBAL SCRUM GATHERING KICKS OFF OCTOBER 30 IN DUBLIN

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SCRUM ALLIANCE HOSTS GLOBAL GATHERING WITH MORE THAN 600 ATTENDEES
DENVER, CO, and DUBLIN, IRELAND - Scrum Alliance(®), the largest, most
established and influential professional membership organization and certifying
body in the Agile community, announced that its Global Scrum Gathering(®) in
Dublin kicks off October 30. More than 600 people from around the world will be
attending this event, which offers business leaders, managers, corporations, and
practitioners worldwide the opportunity to share their passion for and knowledge
of Agile and Scrum practices that are transforming the world of work.
"We are thrilled to be in Dublin, Ireland, for our 2017 European Global
Gathering," said Lisa W. Hershman, Scrum Alliance interim CEO. "It's an exciting
time to discuss Agile transformation in Ireland, with Irish businesses predicted
to invest in digital transformation on a grand scale over the next year. We
can't wait to demonstrate and discuss how our community in Europe has been
implementing Scrum."
Attendees will hear presentations from experts in the field, including Hershman
and members of the global training and coaching community, who will inspire with
stories of success, current implementation best practices, and creative
applications of Agile principles.
Centered around prioritizing individuals over tools and processes, this year's
European Global Gathering will focus on the importance of skilled, professional
individuals who are empowered and respected within their organizations.
Sessions, tracks, speakers, and demonstrations will show how an empowered worker
leads to a better product. Features include:
Open Space every day: Scrum and Agile work in action as attendees self-organize
More information:
and develop sessions in real time.
On-site creation of an artificial intelligence (AI) code: Xavier Detant uses
Scrum principles to create an AI code from scratch.
"Our Gathering co-chairs Iain McKenna and Michel Goldenberg have assembled an
incredible group of experts to both instruct and breed inspiration for attendees
in a plethora of fields from coding to business process," Hershman said.
"Attendees are going to walk away from three days in Dublin with a better
understanding of how to truly implement Scrum, empower their coworkers and
employees and, ultimately, have a healthier bottom line, a happier customer, and
a more satisfied work life."
Scrum Alliance continues to experience rapid growth in Europe: In 2016, Scrum
Alliance trainers and coaches certified 24,000 individuals in Europe. About a
third of the organization's overall membership is now in Europe, which is
approaching North America in total market size.
Scrum Alliance hosts two Global Gatherings per year, one in North America and
one in Europe. To learn more about future Global and Regional Gatherings, please
visit www.scrumalliance.org.
