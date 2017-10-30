Business News

British Life Skills Offers SELT Exams Approved On The Home Office List of Qualified Providers

(firmenpresse) - The B1 English Test is suitable not just for those looking for a spouse visa, but also for those looking for British settlement/naturalisation. On the flip side, for those looking for visa extension, spouse/partner visas, they can take up just the Level A2 English Test. These tests are commonly referred to as SELT or Secure English Language Test.



It is important that these tests should be taken from a qualified provider. This is where British Life Skills can help prospective test takers. Britishlifeskills.com is in the home office list of qualified providers.



In addition to providing the facility to book for one of the couples of approved examinations that are measured by the CEFR, http://britishlifeskills.com also provides the test takers with the appropriate study materials for the B1 test. The two tests for which bookings can be done with the help of this service are Trinity College London and Life Skills Test otherwise called as IELTS Consortium.



Once a person books his test with this service, he will gain complete access to the British Life Skills members training area. This service is available over the web. The person will be in a position to prepare and even he can gain better knowledge about the test. Even, he will get access to the past question papers and English language grammar lessons in video format.



About British Life Skills:



British Life Skills has been helping couples to stay together in the United Kingdom. This is done by the service by providing the appropriate knowledge base in such a way that the applicants can get the certification without any hassle.



For more information, please visit https://britishlifeskills.com/



