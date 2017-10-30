Knee Tracker wins place at UK's leading innovation show

(firmenpresse) - Knee Tracker Ltd, a company from Lancashire has won a place in an exhibition of the most game-changing innovations from businesses across the country at the UKs leading innovation show in November.



Knee Tracker was one of 100 companies nationwide to be selected to exhibit its innovation to over 2,500 businesses at Innovate 2017 on November 8th and 9th at the NEC, Birmingham.



Knee Tracker Ltd is a medical technology company specialising in mobile applications that motivate patients to do physiotherapy exercises and provide automatic feedback to them and their physiotherapist. Mr Sampath, Orthopaedic surgeon and CEO of Knee Tracker says, We make exercise fun!



The annual innovation showcase organised by Innovate UK brings the brightest and boldest UK innovators together to inspire businesses, individuals and government to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.



Innovate UK Chief Executive, Dr Ruth McKernan said: Innovate 2017 will be an ideal platform for Knee Tracker to showcase their game-changing innovation to national and international businesses and investors. I congratulate Knee Tracker on their success in winning a place, they are an excellent example of the strength of UK innovation.



Making exercise fun!



Knee Tracker is an innovative startup company offering an exciting range of unique smart products based on augmented reality and wearable remote sensors with patented technology. Our products are designed to motivate patients to do pre and postop knee exercises and to measure compliance and progress. We incorporate alerts for remote notification when the patients progress deviates from the pathway and PROMS to standardize outcome measures and measurable results physiotherapy.

