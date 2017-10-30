ANGLE plc: Result of General Meeting

ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that further to the announcement of 5 October 2017, the Resolutions put to Shareholders at the General Meeting earlier today were duly passed. Completion of the Acquisition, Placing and General Subscription are conditional on admission of the EIS/VCT Placing Shares becoming effective at 8.00 a.m. on 31 October 2017 ("EIS/VCT Admission") and Admission of the General Placing Shares and General Subscription Shares becoming effective at 8.00 a.m. on 1 November 2017 ("General Admission").



Completion of the Acquisition is conditional on General Admission, with the Company having received approval of the transaction by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on 19 October 2017.



The Covington Subscription remains conditional upon, inter alia, Completion, General Admission and Covington Admission at 8.00 a.m. on 16 November 2017.



With effect from Admission of the Placing Shares and General Subscription Shares, the Company will have 112,507,353 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



Following his subscription for 114,286 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the General Subscription, Ian Griffiths, Finance Director of the Company, will have a beneficial interest in 673,832 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 0.60 per cent of the issued share capital following General Admission.



Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the announcement entitled "Acquisition and Fundraising" released on 5 October 2017 unless the context requires otherwise.

























ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company commercialising a disruptive platform technology that can capture cells circulating in blood, such as cancer cells, even when they are as rare in number as one cell in one billion blood cells, and harvest the cells for analysis.



ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. Parsortix has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA authorisation is in process for the United States.



ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here



The analysis of the cells that can be harvested from patient blood with ANGLE's Parsortix system has the potential to help deliver personalised cancer care offering profound improvements in clinical and health economic outcomes in the treatment and diagnosis of various forms of cancer.



The global increase in cancer to a 1 in 3 lifetime incidence is set to drive a multi-billion dollar clinical market. The Parsortix system is designed to be compatible with existing major medtech analytical platforms and to act as a companion diagnostic for major pharma in helping to identify patients that will benefit from a particular drug and then monitoring the drug's effectiveness.



As well as cancer, the Parsortix technology has the potential for deployment with several other important cell types in the future.



