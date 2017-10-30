Computer & Software

Essential Cloud - Making Complex Organisations Easier to Manage

(firmenpresse) - EAS is delighted to announce the launch of Essential Cloud, extending its support for strategic decision making to a full cloud solution. Essential Open Source has been the worlds most popular open source EA tool since its launch in 2009, and the release of Essential Cloud provides an enterprise capability at a remarkably low cost.



Built by architects for architects, Essential Cloud combines the extensive practical knowledge held by EAS; experience garnered by using and managing the worlds most popular EA Tool, the feedback from our EA Community and our clients to deliver a world class tool that allows not only EAs, but any IT stakeholder or CxO to focus on strategic decision making, with the comfort of knowing that their decisions are based on facts backed by the organisational knowledge held in Essential Cloud.



As John Mayall, EAS Founder and former Chief Architect at several Fortune 1000 companies explains, The complexity of a modern organisation makes understanding the detail of how it operates and reacts to change difficult  how do you get to grips with the interdependent mix of customers, suppliers, employees, functions, business processes, IT applications, data, infrastructure and competitors, scattered across multiple locations across the world? Essential Cloud, based on our unique and proven approach of capturing and managing this information uses an ontology based meta model to power our visualisations, provides a platform that can analyse and manipulate organisational data to aid informed decision making. Once youve captured the facts about your organisation, Essential Cloud will allow you to put your data to work for you, to meet your organisations long term goals; differentiate its products and services; anticipate and meet changing client needs; meet increasing complex regulatory demands, such as GDPR; understand where money is being spent, whether it is being spent wisely and how to get the best returns from strategic investments, and more.





John goes on to say Essential enables you to make proper, informed decisions about your organisation based on facts, not opinions or assumptions.



Essential Cloud combines the best of Essential Open Source with the addition of:

 View and update enterprise data managed by Essential anytime, anywhere via any client with a web browser (including tablet and mobile)

 A new and enhanced user interface to improve and simplify data capture

 Notifications to show when things have changed or been updated

 A powerful security model to manage user access

 Single sign-on support (via SAML 2.0)

 Dedicated, SLA-based platform support

 Managed platform upgrades and technical support



Essential Provides support for the entire organisation:

 EA support such as IT Strategy, Application Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Infrastructure Management etc.

 CxO support such as, Enterprise Strategy Management, Cost Management, Strategic Goal Realisation etc.

 Compliance support such as Regulation support, GDPR Monitoring etc.



Essential Cloud - low cost, hassle free, world class

About EAS

EAS, the founders and proud sponsors of the Essential Project, have a mission of Making Complex Organisations Easier to Manage. By providing companies with multiple views of their operations, Essential removes the guesswork and enables informed decisions making to allow businesses to deliver value quickly, be that cost savings, agility, product differentiation, GDPR compliance etc.

Website  www.enterprise-architecture.org

Blog - https://www.enterprise-architecture.org/blogs/

Twitter - (at)essentialea

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/1604746/

Contact us  Sarah Smith/John Mayall - 020 7788 7708

