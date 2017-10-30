Phasor Secures $16M Equity Funding Round

(firmenpresse) - Strategic and Financial Investors join current Shareholders in oversubscribed financing round



Washington D.C., October 30, 2017: Phasor Inc., the leading developer of commercial, phased array antenna systems for the growing wideband mobile broadband market, announced today that it has raised $16 million from a group of leading satellite communications mobility companies, financial investors and shareholders.



This B-Round funding, which closed this summer, allows Phasor to advance commercialization of its first electronically steered antenna products, and to further develop next generation technologies for commercial passenger vehicles and the satellite operators and mobile network services providers who serve them.



Participating in this round were several corporate/strategic investors, two large family offices and an investment fund, together with existing shareholders.



Phasors mission is to empower mobile broadband access across all commercial use-cases and markets, and it is on track for commercial release in 2018, said Dave Helfgott, CEO of Phasor. Phasor is very pleased to welcome its new investors, alongside its supportive shareholders and other partners. Phasor is dedicated to meeting the growing, underserved and unmet needs of todays network-centric travellers, who require broadband access everywhere, whether that is in-flight, at sea or over land.



Phasors very low profile, electronically steerable antenna (ESA) enables high-bandwidth service in a more reliable, robust and failure-tolerant way. The antenna is solid-state, with no moving parts, so satellite signals are tracked electronically. The ESA can be flat or conformal in design and can be fitted seamlessly to moving vehicles, including an aircraft fuselage, a cruise ship or a high-speed train. The same technology is very well suited to support traditional fixed satellite networks, High Throughput Satellites, and Non-Geosynchronous satellite networks. Moreover, the antennas modular architecture allows the system to be scaled to virtually any use-case requirement, fixed or mobile.





For further information, and to view our informational videos, please visit http://phasorsolutions.com/featured-content



Media Relations, Helen Jameson

mediarelations(at)phasorsolutions.com

Tel: +44 (0)7878 432 940

