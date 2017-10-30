Computer & Software

Cerillion recognised as a Visionary for 2nd year in a row in Gartners 2017 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs

(firmenpresse) - London, 30th October 2017  Cerillion plc (AIM: CER), a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management solutions, today announced that it has once again been recognised by Gartner as a Visionary in the latest edition of the highly regarded Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPs*. For the fourth year in a row, Cerillion has been included in this prestigious analyst report, we believe confirming the companys growing reputation as one of the leading IRCM solution providers in the industry.



The Magic Quadrant report assesses vendors across a comprehensive set of criteria including product strategy, sales strategy, innovation and client references; with companies positioned in one of four quadrants according to their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner evaluated the companys pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite, Cerillion Enterprise, as well as its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) billing and subscription management solution, Cerillion Skyline. Cerillion Enterprise addresses the mobile, fixed-line, cable and Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) markets, whilst Cerillion Skyline is designed for rapid monetisation of any kind of subscription and usage-based services.



In an industry that is changing rapidly, it is vital to have a clear vision and strategy for where the market is going, but crucially also the ability to deliver on that strategy to customers, commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion plc. We believe our position in this Magic Quadrant reflects our high level of customer satisfaction and we are delighted to have again been named in the Visionaries quadrant in this prestigious Gartner report.



* Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs by Norbert J Scholz, Jouni Forsman, Amresh Nandan, 23 October 2017





