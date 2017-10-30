Computer & Software

Service Management Innovators Axios Systems to Sponsor Fusion17 Conference

(firmenpresse) - Washington D.C., USA  30th October, 2017: Axios Systems, one of the worlds leading providers of IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) software, once again joins Fusion17 Conference and Expo as an event sponsor.



Running from October 31  November 3 in Orlando, Florida, the conference will include over 1,000 delegates with 89 speakers and 47 exhibitors, featuring more than 100 in-depth breakout sessions from leading voices in the ITSM industry.



Jointly run by industry figureheads itSMF USA and HDI for the final time, FUSION is the most comprehensive annual conference for IT service management professionals. Key talking points during the event will include DevOps, ITIL, IT4IT, as well as other industry hot topics such as SIAM and ITOM.



Exhibiting at Booth 500, Axios Systems will be showcasing the latest developments in its ONE comprehensive solution for ITSM and ITOM, assyst.



In conjunction with showcasing the latest developments in the market, Fusion17 will also mark the return of Axioss own fundraiser, #AxiosGivesBack, which will donate funds to a charity chosen by attendees at the event.



In order to participate in the fundraiser, attendees will need to pick up an Axios Gives Back bracelet at the Axios expo booth. Attendees can then increase the total amount donated by posting photos of their bracelet on social media sites with the #AxiosGivesBack hashtag.



Markos Symeonides, Executive Vice President at Axios Systems, said: Axios Systems are delighted to be sponsoring this prestigious industry event in North America. We will be showcasing Axios' latest assyst solution, with updated user interface for both IT and End Users, as well as our integrated ITSM and ITOM capabilities.



Visit the event website for more information >> http://www.servicemanagementfusion.com/





