Spotzer to transform service experience for global customer base with NewVoiceMedia

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, 30 October 2017  NewVoiceMedia, a leading provider of cloud contact centre and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, is helping Spotzer enhance its contact centre operations and global customer service experience with its ContactWorld platform.



Spotzer is a white-label provider of bespoke digital marketing solutions for large enterprise customers who service small businesses, and has sales and service teams across four continents. The company selected NewVoiceMedias ContactWorld for Service solution for its reliability, ease-of-use, insight into outbound calls through detailed analytics, and the strength of its global platform, including new call routing architecture which optimises contact centre management and operations, while ensuring the highest quality customer experience across the world. NewVoiceMedias cloud contact centre technology also integrates seamlessly with Spotzers CRM platform to ensure all customer interactions are tracked and service levels measured.



With ContactWorlds click-to-dial feature, Spotzers consultants are now able to make thousands of outbound calls annually to clients without having to spend time searching for and manually dialing each number. Inbound calls can also be intelligently managed and routed, ensuring callers are connected directly to their account manager  improving handling time and customer satisfaction. Consultants also benefit from immediate access to a customer's entire history of interactions and calls.



Furthermore, advisors can log into the same system wherever they are, as all they need is a phone and internet connection, meaning they can work from multiple locations. The platform offers a real-time window into the entire contact centre operation, so advisors can be easily managed, and customisable, rich reports allow the company to understand where improvement opportunities exist.



Peter Urmson, CEO at Spotzer, comments, As a global leader in digital marketing solutions for businesses who need to solve problems for their SMB customers, its essential for us to provide the highest quality customer service experience. We were excited to hear that NewVoiceMedia maintains the highest level of integration with our CRM platform in the industry and that ContactWorld could be easily integrated with our existing systems. We now have flexible, reliable technology with real-time insights into our entire business, meaning we can provide the best possible customer service experience to our global customer base.





Dennis Fois, president and chief operating officer at NewVoiceMedia, adds, Were extremely pleased to be working with Spotzer and look forward to seeing the company transform its customer experience and business efficiencies with ContactWorld. With a true cloud environment, weve not only provided the company with a reliable and feature-rich contact centre solution, but our technology is completely flexible and scalable and will continue to support the business throughout its future rapid international growth".



For more information about NewVoiceMedia, visit www.newvoicemedia.com.



NewVoiceMedias cloud contact centre and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations.



The leading vendor's award-winning customer contact platform helps organisations worldwide build a more personal relationship with every customer or prospect. It joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.



NewVoiceMedia's 650+ customers include MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter (at)NewVoiceMedia.

