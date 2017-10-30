Computer & Software

Engage Customers & Increase Sales With Online Cloud Based Notification Tool ProfitFOX From Amit Pareek

(firmenpresse) - Amit Pareek has launched a new marketing software called ProfitFOX for businesses looking to engage with their audience in new, powerful ways. It is a leading notification service that helps businesses to grab visitors and lead them to take a desired action, whether its checking out products or buying services.



More information can be found at: http://letsgolook.at/ProfitFOX.



The site explains that ProfitFOX is suited for businesses that use email marketing lists, traffic generation strategies, and lead generation projects. It allows them to engage with their visitors in new ways, with targeted promotions and offerings to convert visitors into customers.



It comes with proven, eye catching lead generation and promo templates to ensure the best content. This helps to ensure that the product is easy to use, and even business owners without marketing experience can use it to create more leads and make more sales.



One of the things that sets the ProfitFOX platform apart from its competition is that it allows the business to target their audience based on their geo-location. This leads to higher sales ratios and mind blowing EPCs.



The cloud based software is 100% newbie friendly, and has been designed from the ground up to be as easy to use as possible. It is a leading notification technology that shows a businesss lead forms and promo offers to the right audience according to their behavior.



This helps clients to boost sales of their products and services, and increase their site efficiency on autopilot. Businesses can use the lightweight technology to reach out to their audience when theyre most active, which helps to increase engagement and sales.



Because its a cloud based software, users can harness its marketing and customer engagement power from anywhere with an internet connection. It is a true hands free system that gives businesses in any niche a huge boost.



Full details of the benefits of the ProfitFOX software can be found on the URL above, with additional information available at: http://muncheye.com/dr-amit-pareek-profitfox.

