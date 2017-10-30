Computer & Software

Remote Control Smart Home Automation Security HVAC Lights Doors & Locks With This NY Service

ID: 565771

(firmenpresse) - Concepts Automated, the East Meadow, New York based service provider, has announced it can help customers in the local area with full home automation services. It provides lighting control, home theater control, heating and air conditioning control, door and garage access control, home surveillance systems and more.



Further information can be found at: http://conceptsautomated.com.



The site explains that the company was founded on the principle of creating ideas about how something works, and applying the principles of automation. It strives to take the general idea of how something works or how people want things to work, and automating the process.



Automating systems and technology is at the forefront of what Concepts Automated offers its customers in the New York area. The company works hard to improve its customers comfort, security, convenience, and energy management with full service, high quality solutions.



Concepts Automated is a US veteran owned business and works with both commercial and residential automation. It embraces technology and studies it to offer the most innovative products for its customers. In addition to this, it prides itself on its integrity and honesty, offering transparent communication with all its services.



A full range of services is included on the company website, and includes applications and design, project management, controls systems programming, service contracts sales and support, and technical support and training.



Further, it can offer full service automation systems, audio/video and entertainment systems, and alarm systems installation. Other services include high quality video and surveillance security systems, touch screen interfaces, and other leading solutions for customers.



Working with Concepts Automated, customers can take control of their basic home systems and appliances. From a remote point, like their smartphone, they can control important aspects of their property.





There are a number of benefits to using home automation systems like this. It improves energy efficiency, because users can remotely power off their systems. In addition to this, it improves security, because doors can be locked and lights can be accessed from outside the home.



Full details can be found on the URL above, where interested parties can get in touch using the contact details provided.

Concepts Automated

http://www.conceptsautomated.com

Concepts Automated

http://www.conceptsautomated.com

+1-516-500-7033

1936 Hempstead Turnpike Suite 294

East Meadow

United States

more PressReleases from Concepts Automated