Giyani Terminates Agreement With Secutor In Connection with Previously Announced Convertible Debenture Units

(firmenpresse) - OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Giyani Metals Corporation (TSX VENTURE: WDG)(FRANKFURT: KT9) ("Giyani" or the "Company") and Secutor Capital Management Corporation (the "Agent") have mutually decided to exit the agreement they entered into on October 10th pursuant to which the Company was planning to issue convertible debenture units.

The Company and Agent have mutually agreed to terminate the agreement as the final terms, requested by the funding group, were deemed to undermine shareholder value and therefore were rejected by the Company.

Giyani is currently reviewing alternative funding arrangements.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, the financial picture of the Company etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.



Contacts:
Giyani Metals Corp.
Wajd Boubou
President
1.289.837.0066




