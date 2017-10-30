451 Research and Infinite Convergence Release New Study that Identifies the Growing Risk of Consumer Messaging App Usage in the Enterprise

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- A released today by , a global leader in messaging and mobility solutions and the creators of , in conjunction with , a research and advisory company focused on innovation and disruption in enterprise technology, finds that mobile messaging is the top activity for business use of mobile devices -- surpassing email and voice calls.



However, the data shows that employees are using unsecure consumer messaging apps for mobile messaging. Nearly 3 in 4 employees use consumer messaging apps for business purposes, which presents security risks for enterprises. Yet, 62 percent of companies have not made any policy changes in the last six months regarding employee messaging service usage.



"There's a concerning discrepancy between the rate at which employees are increasingly using mobile messaging and how well companies are regulating and securing this usage," said Raul Castanon-Martinez, Senior Analyst - Workforce Collaboration, 451 Research. "We expect the number of employees using mobile messaging to continue to grow, and so will the security, privacy and compliance risks. Given companies are already behind in controlling messaging app usage, the time is now to adopt secure messaging services."







70 percent of employees use smartphones for business purposes



58 percent of employees say their companies allow the use of personal mobile phones



Messaging the #1 activity for employees using a smartphone for business purposes



Only 9 percent of employees' companies don't allow the use of messaging services that have not been approved



40 percent of employees perform work-related activities on a smartphone daily



"The rise of BYOD policies in the workplace was intended to make employees communication easier and more efficient, but company policies haven't evolved over the years and are much too lax given how ubiquitous mobile devices have become," said Anurag Lal, CEO and President of Infinite Convergence Solutions. "Employees are increasingly relying on mobile devices to get their work done and organizations must put secure, enterprise-grade communication platforms in place for their use."









Additionally, organizations are largely unaware of how extensively employees are using non-sanctioned messaging apps and services in the workplace. Only 9 percent of companies no longer allow the use of messaging services that have not been approved, meaning employees are communicating via consumer apps already installed on their phones.



When it comes to top priorities in terms of address business application software pain points, IT decision makers rank managing the risk inherent in the business use of mobile messaging applications and social networks after securing corporate and customer data and managing data growth, indicating that organizations they also be underestimating the risks consumer messaging apps entail.



"The results of the 451 Research report are surprising on how few companies have made the minimal investment required to secure this important means of business communication," said Lal. "Mobile messaging is an efficient, real-time collaboration tool, but the lack of a secure, enterprise-grade solution prevents many organizations from taking full advantage of the benefits. Our study with 451 Research indicates that secure enterprise mobile messaging has become the core productivity tool for daily employee use."



provides next-generation messaging and mobility solutions to carriers and enterprises globally, including an Enterprise Messaging Services suite, secure messaging through its standalone service NetSfere () and SMS, MMS and RCS solutions. The company's technology supports more than 400 million subscribers and over a trillion messages on an annual basis. Infinite Convergence Solutions is a subsidiary of Infinite Computer Solutions (BSE: 533154) (NSE: INFINITE) with offices in the United States, Germany, India and Singapore



NetSfere is a secure enterprise messaging service from . NetSfere provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features and administrative controls. The service leverages Infinite Convergence's experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators globally and technology that supports more than 400 million subscribers and over a trillion messages on an annual basis. NetSfere is also compliant with regulatory requirements, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes-Oxley and others. For more information, visit .



451 Research is a preeminent information technology research and advisory company. With a core focus on technology innovation and market disruption, we provide essential insight for leaders of the digital economy. More than 100 analysts and consultants deliver that insight via syndicated research, advisory services and live events to more than 1,000 client organizations in North America, Europe and around the world. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of The 451 Group.









