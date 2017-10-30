University of California, Santa Barbara, Taps Cohesity to Store Police Video Footage and Consolidate Secondary Storage

Cohesity, the pioneer of , today announced that University of California, Santa Barbara, (UCSB) uses Cohesity to consolidate its disparate systems across 13 departments, which has saved them over 50 percent on operating costs.



Cohesity's unique ability to consolidate data protection and data repositories into a single solution allows UCSB to eliminate fragmented legacy solutions and store the growing critical and mandatory-to-save data -- like the campus police department's vehicle- and body-camera videos -- on an instantaneously available platform.



Based on a three-month proof-of-concept project, UCSB selected Cohesity over Rubrik and Veeam.



All 13 departments in UCSB use Cohesity as their unified, scale-out data protection solution. With an easy-to-use user interface, users can now see backup and recovery jobs, monitoring and alerting all in one place. Cohesity's native cloud integration allows the IT infrastructure team to seamlessly protect production data offsite in the cloud.



UCSB drastically simplified its data backup and recovery process. With Google-like global search, its IT infrastructure team can run more granular searches and retrieve files quicker.



Native cloud integration with Microsoft Azure, AzureGov, and Amazon Web Services ensures that the data is protected and instantly available when needed. The team is achieving instant capacity optimization with economies of cloud.



Using Cohesity, UCSB eliminated multiple point solutions and management complexity, resulting in a 50-percent reduction in operating expenses.



The IT infrastructure team now focuses on critical items and innovation rather than spending time going through long and expensive vendor trainings.



"Cohesity helped us to easily back up the growing critical and mandatory-to-save data, like police department videos from their vehicle and body cameras, and made those files instantaneously available upon request," said Ben Price, director of administrative and residential IT at the University of California, Santa Barbara. "From backup to recovery, analytics to monitoring and alerting, Cohesity consolidated everything under a simple, easy-to-access user interface."









