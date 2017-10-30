Lifestyle & Leisure

ProMinent at Aquatech Amsterdam 2017: Vacuum metering system for chlorine gas DULCO®vaq - safe and efficient

(PresseBox) - ProMinent presents a particularly affordable approach to water treatment on Stand 349 in hall 7 at Aquatech in Amterdam, from 30 October to 03 November 2017: Chlorine gas disinfection. with DULCO®Vaq. The new vacuum metering system for chlorine gas combines maximum safety with maximum efficiency. DULCO®Vaq is designed for disinfection of drinking water, swimming pool water, waste water and cooling water and ensure impeccable, germfree water quality.



The systems are available in performance classes from 0 to 200 kg/h and are compiled as a complete solution from high-grade, tried-and-tested standard components. This increases the system?s durability, while at the same time reducing both operating and maintenance costs.



DULCO®Vaq is designed as a full vacuum system and therefore offers maximum safety for users. The vacuum generated in the injector opens the vacuum metering controller fitted on the chlorine gas tank and the chlorine gas enters the water to be treated. Adjustment valves control the metering volume and flow meters precisely indicate the chlorine gas flow. A large number of individual configurations is provided for by additional components, such as motorised control valves, injectors or vacuum switches.



High efficiency



Exact control electronics and measuring technology ensure efficient chlorine gas metering during both manual and automatic operation. Uninterrupted disinfection is guaranteed at all times ? not least thanks to empty container detection and automatic switchover.



Custom solutions with maximum safety



The DULCO®Vaq system components are available in various performance classes from 0 to 200 kg/h. The main components are supplemented by matching ProMinent safety equipment. ProMinent specialists design the system individually to your specific requirements, taking into account the applicable technical rules for hazardous substances as well as local regulations. The solution from ProMinent complies with all important safety standards. Optimally matched components guarantee operational reliability of the system.





For more than 50 years, the ProMinent Group has been a manufacturer of components and systems in the field of fluid metering as well as a reliable solution partner for water treatment.



Based on innovative products, comprehensive expertise in process technology and distinct application orientation, practical solutions are developed for customer-specific requirements. Thereby, ProMinent supports its customers worldwide with regard to safety, efficiency and environmental compatibility.



The Group is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. About 2,400 employees in 55 own sales, production and service companies as well as representations guarantee service and availability in more than 100 countries all over the world.



In addition to the treatment of public drinking and waste water, the key sectors include chemical industry, industrial water treatment, food and beverage industry, treatment of swimming pool water and oil and gas industry.



The extensive product portfolio consists of components such as metering pumps, peristaltic pumps, process controllers and sensors for water parameters; products for water treatment such as metering systems for polymers as well as complete metering systems and accessories such as chemical storage containers and transfer pumps. For the process and plant technology used in the oil, gas and energy sectors, the Group provides process metering pumps and plants from its own production.



ProMinent offers a broad portfolio of environmentally friendly and economic water treatment and disinfection processes with highest efficiency.



The product range comprises chlorine dioxide plants, electrolysis systems, UV systems, ozone systems as well as ultrafiltration systems.



In order to be a dependable long-term partner for its customers, the Group is investing constantly both in product innovation and in state-of-the-art manufacturing processes with a high level of in-house production. 12 worldwide production facilities guarantee a consistently high standard of quality, flexibility and delivery reliability.



More detailed information is available at www.prominent.com





