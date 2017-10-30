SafeBreach Labs Presenting New Hacking Techniques and Adversary Simulation at Information Security Conferences Across US, Canada and Austria in November

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- , the leading provider of Breach and Attack Simulation, today announced that CTO and co-founder and security researcher will be presenting at Hackfest, BSides DFW, DeepSec IDSC and the Las Vegas Technical Colloquium.



At and , Azouri will uncover the way Windows' BITS service maintains its jobs queue, and present a way for a local administrator to control jobs using none of BITS' public interfaces. He will demonstrate how an attacker may use this new technique to run a program of his will as the LocalSystem account, within session 0.



At , Kotler will be discussing different malware dropper techniques and implementations, as well as how to abuse legitimate, public and collaborative websites to host and embed droppers. He will be showing a live demonstration of this original research.



At the first-ever , Kotler will be contributing to the technical track, discussing the emerging technology of breach and attack simulation. Giving a demonstration of how to safely simulate hacker breach methods to validate security controls, Kotler will provide a deep dive into how weaponizing hacker techniques can improve security for SOC and incident response teams.



"Hackers have proven, this year more than ever, that they have the upper hand," said Kotler. "It's time to turn the tables on attackers by automating their methods to proactively find weaknesses and fix them. SafeBreach Labs works hard year-round to ensure we are advancing offensive security research. With more than 3,000 breach methods in our Hacker's Playbook, our customers can be better prepared to anticipate and thwart the next attack."







When: Friday, November 3 at 4:30 p.m. EDT, Track 2 (Plaza 2)



Where: Hôtel Plaza Québec, 3031 Boulevard Laurier, Ville de Québec, QC G1V 2M2, Canada



Presenter: Dor Azouri



Malware from Thin Bits:



When: Saturday, November 4 at 1:30 p.m. CDT, Track 2





Where: Southern Methodist University in Plano, Building 3/4, 5236 Tennyson Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024



Presenter: Itzik Kotler



:



When: Friday, November 17 at 2:00 p.m. CET



Where: The Imperial Riding School Vienna, Ungargasse 60, 1030 Vienna - Austria



Presenter: Dor Azouri



:



When: Wednesday, December 6 at 10:45 a.m. PST



Where: The Venetian Las Vegas, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109



Presenter: Itzik Kotler



SafeBreach is a pioneer in the emerging category of breach and attack simulation. The company's ground-breaking platform provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture to proactively predict attacks, validate security controls and improve SOC analyst response. SafeBreach automatically executes thousands of breach methods from an extensive and growing Hacker's Playbook of research and real-world investigative data. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder and investor Shlomo Kramer. For more information, visit or follow on Twitter (at)SafeBreach.







