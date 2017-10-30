Advantis Corp. Negotiating Deal With $3 Billion Lighting Company

ID: 565785

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- (OTC PINK: ADVT) is currently in negotiations with a multi-billion dollar lighting and power supply manufacturer. Advantis is working to partner with the company and provide canning, partnership, and consulting services to create a one-stop, energy efficient, franchise-able cultivation-to-distribution process. The decision to pursue negotiations is part new CEO, Darren Cherry's, vision of expanding on Advantis' scalable business lines.



Cherry hopes to secure a solid partnership that will result in ongoing Amster-Can, branding, partnership and consulting opportunities. "We've developed a turnkey process for branding and packaging with the patented N2Pack technology, Amster-Can," Cherry explained. "The partnerships and client base we develop create unique opportunities to develop cutting-edge products and processes based on the latest trends in the industry." Cherry says the company reached out to Advantis in order to partner with publicly traded firm that could advance its strategic vision and be a pipeline for delivering its product. "We work and partner with several experts in the cannabis community that have amazing concepts, ideas and products, with no operational structure in place to make them reality. One of those concepts is a one-stop, cost and energy efficient process that makes the process of producing and distributing top quality, branded cannabis products as turnkey canning is today." Cherry was excited that this type of opportunity pulls back the curtain on the mysterious facade of master cultivation. "Now anyone can create their own branded, quality products."



The CEO expanded upon how the company sees this sector of the business expanding. "Using solar energy and LED lights to provide the fuel for plant growth; having an in-facility canning machine, and a partner to market products through -- an investor would literally just need to follow the instructions to create their own premium quality cannabis brand and a cooperative marketplace to distribute it through... and of course, consultants are available to help guide the process." Cherry says that while the company they partner with will have a pipeline to new product customers through Advantis' network, he hopes the partnership will result in refining the indoor cultivation process to become much more energy efficient than it currently is. "LED lights and mobile grow houses have been around for a while, and solar energy is still misunderstood," Cherry elaborated. "We intend on setting up the first solar powered, LED light, organic cultivation center. This would allow a cultivator to have a self-sufficient system that uses no power from the energy grid. It allows for a cleaner, more efficient, and manageable process; and our consultants would be available for everything from location and construction to assistance with the growing process, trimming needs... And in the end, full access to the cooperative exchange to distribute their product." Cherry says they are still early phases of negotiation and there are several variables that are being worked out. "When it is all put together, we will be able to franchise this process just as any other corporate franchise delivers." Cherry concluded by stating the partnership would enable Advantis to work with existing partners, like Natural Elements, to develop the most effective cultivation process, with easy-to-follow instructions. "This is a huge upside with virtually no cost, and we will put another machine into use to generate more revenue. I'm excited to make this deal happen," Cherry concluded.





Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, elixicure.com, and amstercan.com



Advantis Corporation (ADVT) focuses on the development of innovative products that supply the medical, research, and pharmaceutical industries. The company additionally establishes partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary pain management, and consumer products and services.



Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either Act.







For further information, contact:

Media Relations Contact Name: Woo Kim, Director

Organization: Advantis Corporation

Phone: 949-354-3585

Address: 1048 Irvine Ave. #900 Newport Beach, CA 92660

E-mail:



