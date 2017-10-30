Spectrally optimized LumiTop 2700 imaging colorimeter and other innovative LED, SSL and display measurement solutions

(PresseBox) - At Productronica 2017, due to take place in Munich from 14-17 November 2017, Instrument Systems will be presenting a number of innovations in the areas of ?Display Production Testing?, ?Automotive Interior Measurement? and ?End-of-Line Testing in LED Production?. A highlight at the trade fair stand will be the spectrally optimized LumiTop 2700 imaging colorimeter. As a combination of spectroradiometer and RGB camera, the LumiTop 2700 characterizes displays with exceptional measurement speed and outstanding precision.



Display Production Testing ? LumiTop 2700



The focus of innovations at Instrument Systems is Display Production Testing. The new LumiTop 2700 imaging colorimeter is used for fast and at the same time high-precision characterization of displays in production. As a 3-in-1 system the LumiTop 2700 combines a RGB camera and a flicker-diode with a high-end spectroradiometer of the CAS series. Due to the constant reference check with the spectroradiometer, the extremely high measurement accuracy applies across the entire field of view of the camera. The LumiTop 2700 enables various test applications to be conducted at a single test station. Thanks to the accompanying LumiSuite software with software development kit, the system can be easily integrated into production lines or used in the laboratory, and offers a broad range of evaluation options.



Automotive Interior Measurement ? LumiCam 2400



The measurement of a dashboard will be demonstrated with the new LumiCam 2400 imaging colorimeter and accompanying LumiCam software. With a resolution of five megapixels, it is perfect for diverse automotive test applications, including the measurement of luminance and color distribution of displays and control displays or the analysis of the homogeneity and contrast of flat panel display screens in the vehicle interior.







End-of-Line Testing in LED Production ? CAS 140D



The sales engineers at Instrument Systems will be demonstrating the measurement solutions at Stand 150 in Hall A1 of Productronica.





Further information can be found at the website of Instrument Systems:



www.instrumentsystems.com



Instrument Systems GmbH, founded in Munich in 1986, develops, manufactures and markets all-in-one solutions for light measurement applications. Its core products are array spectrometers and imaging colorimeters. The company's main fields of activity are LED/SSL and display metrology, spectral radiometry and photometry, where today Instrument Systems is one of the world's leading manufacturers. The Optronik line of products for the automotive industry and traffic technology is developed and marketed at its Berlin facility. Since 2012 Instrument Systems has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Konica MinoIta Group.





