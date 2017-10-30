BLDV Client, Quality Green Inc., Secures Licensed Producer Status

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: BLDV) will build a state of the art cultivation facility for the newest licensed producer in Ontario, Canada. was added to the Health Canada web-site on Friday making them the 39th licensed grower in Ontario. Quality Green is now preparing for the future, even before their first test grow, they are already thinking expansion by planning an addition to the newly licensed facility in Canfield ON, making the BLDV turn-key project, the 3rd Cultivation Project for Quality Green Inc.



"The timing on this is perfect to use the upcoming MJ Business Conference in Las Vegas to bring Quality Green together with our other strategic partners. The Blue Diamond Suite of Services was launched at the same conference in Orlando in May 2016," said Josh Alper CEO of BLDV. "We have kept our focus on the core package of Real Estate, Sanitation and Technology, the new facilities will employ the latest anti-microbial strategies, and attempt to integrate innovative technologies from Israel where competitive advantages can be defined."



Pre-Fabricated Grow Rooms that jumpstart production, Vertical Growing Systems to optimize space, Heavy Duty Hydroponics to cut down on maintenance, and LED Lighting to enhance cannabinoids, are just a few of the products that will be specified for the new facilities during the next 60 days.



This first project is currently estimated at a cost of $1.2 Million USD, $700K for purchase of an existing building and an additional $500K for buildout and construction/project fees. BLDV is expected to deliver a fully functional cultivation facility within 12 months or the period approved by Health Canada.



"Smaller marijuana cultivators will have to be more nimble and strategic to succeed in Canadian provinces dominated by government-run retail monopolies, but the sales model itself won't make doing business impossible," says in his article for Marijuana Business Daily. "Smaller producers will have options to pursue potentially lucrative niches."





Executives identified the following opportunities:



The medical marijuana market and building strong relationships with patients.



.



The recreational market in provinces that are less likely to have a government-run retail monopoly.



.



Organic and branded premium adult-use products.











