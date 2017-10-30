Computer & Software

European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2018 announced

(firmenpresse) -  Pan-European Awards for ISVs, Solution Providers, VARs, Systems Integrators, Software Vendors, Service Providers and Distributors

 Recognising Excellence in IT and Telecoms Channels, Software and Solutions



[London, 30 October 2017] IT Europa announced today that it will stage the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2018 in London on 19 April 2018. Now in their tenth year, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards have been designed to recognise and reward excellence in European software development and IT and Telecoms solutions provision. Firmly established as Europe's most prestigious IT Channel Awards, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards will bring together leading ISVs, Solution Providers and Systems Integrators from across Europe to demonstrate their ability to provide industry-leading IT solutions for their customers.



The awards are split into three sections. The first set of awards is for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and software developers and highlights the applications that they have developed and delivered for their customers. The second set of awards, for Systems Integrators, Solution VARs and MSPs acknowledges their skill and endeavour in delivering world class IT solutions for their customers. The final set of awards, for Suppliers, highlights those vendors, distributors and service providers who best support their channel partners to deliver excellence.



2018 Award Categories:



ISV Categories 2018

SaaS SMB Solution of the Year

SaaS Enterprise Solution of the Year

Government/Utilities Solution of the Year

Vertical Market Solution of the Year

Connected/Mobility Application Solution of the Year

New Tech Solution of the Year

Information & Document Management Solution of the Year

Software Innovation Solution of the Year



Solution Provider Categories 2018

Security Solution of the Year

AI, Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year



Data/Storage/Document-management Solution of the Year

Datacentre Solution of the Year

Connected/Mobility Solution of the Year

Managed Service Solution of the Year

Public Sector or Utilities Solution of the Year

Vertical Solution of the Year

Enterprise Solution of the Year

SME Solution of the Year



Supplier Categories 2018

Finance/ Support Services Provider of the Year

Services Distributor of the Year

Specialist Distributor of the Year

Security Vendor of the Year

Software Vendor of the Year

Connected Technologies Vendor of the Year

Service Provider of the Year

Technology Vendor of the Year

Channel Programme of the Year

Channel Innovator of the Year



With the complexity of technology continuing to increase and new cloud-based and hybrid delivery models emerging, the role played by ISVs, solution and service providers and integrators in delivering real solutions to end-customers is becoming increasingly important, says Alan Norman, Managing Director of IT Europa. The European IT & Software Excellence Awards are the only pan-European awards to recognise excellence in the creation and delivery of real solutions and are intended to encourage the development of partnerships between vendors and solution providers across the IT and Telecoms industries.



Winners will be presented with their awards at the European IT & Software Excellence Awards Dinner on 19 April 2018 at The Royal Garden Hotel, London.



Organisations wishing to enter the European IT & Software Excellence Awards or interested in sponsorship opportunities can find further information at: www.iteawards.com. The closing date for entries is midnight on 23 February 2018. The Awards dinner is co-located with the European Software, Solutions & Services Summit 2018 (www.eusss.com) which incorporates the European ISV Convention 2018 which will be staged during the day on 19 April 2018.

Alan Norman

Tel: +44 (0) 1895 454 604

Email: alan.norman(at)iteuropa.com

