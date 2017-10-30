20th Anniversary of Food Safety Summit to Focus on Food Safety Throughout the Supply Chain

(firmenpresse) - ROSEMONT, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- The Food Safety Summit Educational Advisory Board (EAB), comprised of professionals and experts representing the entire food industry including, processors, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, foodservice operators, regulators and academia, are working collectively to develop the education program for the 2018 event scheduled for May 7-10 in Rosemont, IL. The EAB has been working to set the direction for the content of the education program which will focus on the importance of Food Safety Throughout the Supply Chain.



"We have 20 years' worth of history and have partnered with experts in the field to help us execute the direction for the 2018 Food Safety Summit which will focus on how each community that makes up the food supply chain is connected and how vital it is to understand not only your roles and responsibilities, but also those in the entire supply chain," said Scott Wolters, Director, Tradeshows & Conferences, BNP Media, Producers of the event. "The Summit will offer case studies, educational sessions, peer-to-peer conversations, new technologies, and provide a wide range of applicable, real world solutions to identified needs and situations for the food community. We will use the community concept to allow for networking with peers and subject matter experts throughout the event."



The Food Safety Summit will be defining the Supply Chain as it relates to the communities that are represented by the Food Safety Professionals who attend the Summit, which are the major segments of the food industry including Growers/Farmers; Manufacturers/Processors/ Suppliers; Distributors; Retailers/Foodservice and Regulators.



Members of the Educational Advisory Board setting the direction for the event, include:



- President, G&L Consulting Group



- Vice President of Continuous Improvement, Plumrose USA



, Director, Food Safety and Quality Assurance, Buc-ee's Ltd.





- VP North American Quality and Food Protection, OSI Group, LLC



- Executive Director, Association of Food & Drug Officials



- President, Fresh Integrity Group



- Director, Quality Assurance and Food Safety, Sodexo, Inc.



- Director, Supply Chain and Brand Safety, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Five Guys



- Senior Advisor, Deloitte Consulting LLP



- Warehouse Director, Sysco San Diego



- Director Supplier FSQA, US Foods



- Food Safety Consultant, Intro Inc.



- Chief Food Safety Officer, Wholesome International



- William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor & Noro CORE Scientific Director, North Carolina State University



- Vice President of Food Safety and Quality Assurance, Wegman's



- Vice President, Quality Assurance, Topco Associates



- M.S.P.H., Director, Retail Food Protection Staff, FDA



- Senior Advisor for Food Safety, CDC



- Chief Quality Officer, Van Drunen Farms/FutureCeuticals



- Associate Director, Food Safety, Quality Assurance & Training, Rutgers University



- Director and Assistant Professor, Michigan State University



- National Food Industry Lawyer, Food Industry Council



President, PA Wester Consulting



- Vice President, GMM, Costco



- Vice President, Quality Assurance & Food Safety, First Watch Restaurants



The Food Safety Summit is the leading forum on food safety with an in-depth conference program offering solutions for today and planning for tomorrow. The Summit features the world's leading authorities examining the most up-to-date innovations in the food industry. The event will start on Monday, May 7th and will offer seven certification programs as well as 28 interactive education sessions along with a trade show floor with over 200 exhibiting companies. For additional information about exhibiting at the Summit or speaking in the Solution Stage Theater contact Chuck Wilson at .



For additional information about the education sessions and registration information, visit .



The Food Safety Summit is designed to meet the educational and informational needs of the entire food industry and will be held Monday, May 7 through Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Food Safety Summit is produced by BNP Media (), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research.







