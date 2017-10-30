Computer & Software

IGEL Adds Support for Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Enterprise Platform to UD3 Series Thin Clients

ID: 565805

(firmenpresse) - Organisations can now deliver Windows 10 IoT Enterprises advanced security features, alongside IGELs powerful endpoint management capabilities and high-performance multimedia functionality via the small form factor thin client



Reading, UK. Oct. 30, 2017  IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that its Universal Desktop (UD) series UD3 thin clients now include support for the Microsoft® Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise platform.



We chose to add Windows 10 IoT to the IGEL UD3 series thin clients to provide our customers with greater flexibility when it comes to supporting the needs of their end-users, said Ainsley Brooks, IGELs UK & Ireland country manager. Considered a small form factor thin client, the UD3 already packs a powerful punch in terms of high-performance multimedia functionality. By combining Windows 10 IoT Enterprises advanced security features with our industry-leading endpoint management software, we are providing businesses across the healthcare, manufacturing, retail and other sectors with a best-in-class end-user computing experience designed for todays multimedia knowledge workers.



A Powerful Thin Client for Multimedia Knowledge Workers

The new IGEL UD3 thin client features an AMD Embedded G-Series Steppe Eagle quad-core processor and comes standard with 4GB RAM and 32GB flash memory. In addition to Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, the UD3 also supports IGEL OS, a secure Linux-based operating system. Offering a modern and customisable user interface (UI), IGEL OS enables the hardware-accelerated decoding of multimedia content and protocols with supported chipsets.



The IGEL UD3 thin clients also feature support for high-performance video and graphics capabilities, including HD video and 4K video streaming. The wide-range of capabilities already available with the IGEL UD3, when combined with support for the Windows IoT Enterprise platform, enable organisations of all sizes to improve end-user productivity, while at the same time gaining greater security and control over their endpoints, continued Brooks.





Simple, Smart and Secure Endpoint Management

Through the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), a single endpoint management solution, IT organisations also benefit from automated backend control of their IGEL endpoints. The IGEL UMS is purpose-built to simplify complex enterprise environments, said Brooks. We are second to none in our ability to support a diverse array of devices and operating systems, including Windows 10 IoT Enterprise.



The IGEL UD3 also comes pre-configured to support industry-leading virtualisation protocols including Citrix HDX, Microsoft RDP/Remote FX or VMware Horizon. Organisations can add or re-configure these supported virtualisation protocols leveraging the IGEL UMS to quickly transition between protocols, and make changes to their entire network of thin clients, or a specific endpoint. The IGEL UMS also enables IT organisations to add and remove endpoint devices, and perform software upgrades as needed or required.



Availability and Support

Each IGEL UD3 thin client comes standard with a free extended five-year hardware warranty, and includes a software licence that provides access to regular and frequent firmware updates, enabling IT organisations to preserve their hardware investment while taking advantage of new features and functionality that become available.



IGEL UD3 thin clients featuring Windows 10 IoT Enterprise will be available starting on Oct. 26, 2017 and can be purchased through IGELs network of Platinum Partners, Authorised IGEL Partners (AIPs) and resellers. To experience the capabilities of IGELs OS, Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) and UMS, download here https://www.igel.com/download?utm_source=wire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=company-news&utm_term=ums-universal-desktop-converter&utm_content=UD3-iot-download, or request free evaluation hardware.



About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The companys world-leading software products include the IGEL OS, Universal Desktop Converter (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket (UDP) and Universal Management Suite (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGELs German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industrys best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Herbst

Tel: +44 (0)7768 145571

Email: tom(at)ambergroup.net

more PressReleases from RealWire