Chiropractic Solutions Is The Best Children's Pediatric Chiropractor In Madison WI

(firmenpresse) - Experienced chiropractor Dr. Matt Kingston of Madison Chiropractic Solutions announced an updated range of pediatric chiropractic services following his recent completion of professional continuing education in the latest neonatal chiropractic procedures. Dr. Kingston offers complete services to address issues related to the health of the babys spine, extremities and the nervous system, as well as promote better sleep, reduce colic symptoms, and enhance overall physical development.



More information can be found at http://madisonchiropracticsolutions.com/is-your-childs-potential-not-being-realized/.



According to a 2015 study published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, approximately 99% of all healthy newborns may suffer from a spinal dysfunction which can be alleviated through osteopathic manipulative treatment. This makes pediatric chiropractic procedures essential for the healthy development of the newborn, potentially preventing a variety of future health complications.



After completing a professional continuing education program in the latest pediatric chiropractic innovations, Dr. Matt Kingston has updated his services to offer cutting-edge treatment for newborns.



Employing a variety of effective chiropractic procedures, Dr. Kingston addresses issues such as spinal misalignment, motion problems, extremity dysfunctions and other somatic conditions. The procedures are designed to promote improved musculoskeletal health and help with a variety of conditions such as SIDS, poor development, constipation, colic, irritability and many others.



The recent service update is part of Dr. Matt Kingstons continuous dedication to bringing the latest chiropractic procedures to the Madison community. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin Madison with a doctorate from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, Dr. Kingston has more than ten years of experience providing high-quality chiropractic services for patients of all ages.





Dr. Kingstons services are based on a whole-person approached. According to his official website, this approach to wellness means looking for the cause rather than treating the symptoms. Through identifying the cause, Dr. Kingston is able to make adjustments and suggest lifestyle changes to optimize the conditions for normal function.



Interested parties can find more information at the website above or call (608) 497-1161.

