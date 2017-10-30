True Democrats: Calgary Entrepreneur Initiates Online Political Coup d'Etat

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/30/17 -- With the majority of Canadians using the Internet, and many citizens disillusioned with the lack of fair representation in all levels of government, a successful Calgary-based entrepreneur is harnessing the power of true political freedom online with the launch of the True Democrats. The Internet-based political party leverages delegative democracy principles that connect people online to generate and share information and to vote - or choose to transfer their votes, to others on pertinent issues and concerns.



"This planet is full of amazing people who do not run for office. Why should we be limited to the few, often mediocre ones who do? We are staging a digital coup d'etat to overthrow an antiquated, dysfunctional voting system that artificially limits our choices to the bad and the worse," says Jode Himann, Founder of the True Democrat Party and corresponding software, TAGDit. "Our political system is broken, and our highest collective priority should be to change it, which in turn would increase Canadian success, wealth and jobs."



The True Democrats are taking ideas of delegative democracy and applying them in a measurable real-world application through TAGDit, an online platform that works through measurements of trust, social and proxy voting algorithms that filter and rank data to help build a shared knowledge base in a transparent, fair and collaborative manner.



Not only is TAGDit a mechanism for political liberty, but it is also a platform for the freedom of knowledge sharing within any group. TAGDit's private database allows group members to store, share and rank endless amounts of information in a transparent, fair and collaborative manner. The memory bank continuously grows, and as content is added, updated and rated, the data is refined and prioritized through group voting. Relevant and high quality information can be easily found through the TAGDit search engine, making this centralized system a quick and simple way for groups to share and manage information. The analytics gathered through this process offer further valuable insights that enable informed decision-making within the group.





The True Democrats and TAGDit are both in the preliminary stages, and in the spirit of true democracy, users are welcome to provide feedback during early trials to help refine the design. Citizens are invited to join the movement for true political freedom and be a part of changing the world at .



