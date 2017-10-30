Business News

Ossur Hf: Insider trading

Announcement Össur hf. No. 78/2017







Viðskipti með eigin bréf/transaction in own financial instruments







Nafn/Name:



Össur hf.



Dagsetning viðskipta/Date of transaction:



30 October 2017



Kaup eða sala/Buy or Sell:



Sell



Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of instrument:



Equities



Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:



144,753



Gengi/Verð pr. Hlut/Price:



DKK 29.43



Fjöldi hluta eftir viðskipti/Primary insider's holdings after the transaction:



8,656,632



Dagsetning lokauppgjörs/Date of settlement:



1 November 2017



Ástæður viðskipta/Reason for transaction:



The shares are delivered in relation to an acquisition of a small prosthetics

manufacturer. The share price is DKK 29.43, the Company's average share price on

Nasdaq Copenhagen in the last 20 trading days.









