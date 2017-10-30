Business News

SpareBank 1 SMN : Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

ID: 565818

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


SpareBank 1 SMN has on 30 October purchased 23,466 equity certificates at a
price of NOK 83.93 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings
programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 37,461 ECC's.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 15 December 2016 for more
information about the savings scheme. Reference is also made to the stock
exchange notice of 29 March 2017, in which the authorization to buy back equity
certificates is included in the resolution from SpareBank 1 SMN's Supervisory
Board.



Trondheim, 30 October 2017

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. + 47 905 41 672



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.smn.no

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
SpareBank 1 SMN

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   Fifth Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards Issues Call for Entries

submitted by: hugin
Date: 30.10.2017 - 14:24 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 565818
Character count: 1361
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: Trondheim


Number of hits: 32

more PressReleases from SpareBank 1 SMN





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z