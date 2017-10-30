Business News

SpareBank 1 SMN : Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 30 October purchased 23,466 equity certificates at a

price of NOK 83.93 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings

programme for employees.



After this transaction the bank owns 37,461 ECC's.



Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 15 December 2016 for more

information about the savings scheme. Reference is also made to the stock

exchange notice of 29 March 2017, in which the authorization to buy back equity

certificates is included in the resolution from SpareBank 1 SMN's Supervisory

Board.







Trondheim, 30 October 2017



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:



Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. + 47 905 41 672







This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)









